Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new north Minneapolis location

The restaurant can now be found on Humboldt Avenue.

"Soulrolls" and other beloved dishes are back on the menu in North Minneapolis with the return of Wendy's House of Soul.

The community dining staple closed its doors in the Harrison neighborhood last month after the business lost its lease. 

But now, chef Wendy Puckett's creations are back at a new location inside North Market.

The restaurant officially reopened Monday in collaboration with Sammy's Avenue Eatery. 

The restaurant's new hours inside the full-service grocery store are from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. 

