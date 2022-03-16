What happens to MN winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Skip to main content
What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Anyone ready for 100+ consecutive days of the sun not rising until after 8 a.m.?

Credit: Mr. Moment via Flickr

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again? 

This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.

What your clocks show now is a product of daylight saving time, and this would be permanent. And because our little planet spins around the sun, our hours spent in the daylight is constantly changing. 

What would permanent daylight saving time mean for Minnesota? A month-by-month look:

If DST becomes permanent it wouldn't make any difference to our summers. The earliest sunrise would be as it is now, in the middle of June, when the sun rises in the eastern sky at 5:25 a.m. 

The big changes would be getting an hour less daylight in the morning in exchange for an hour more of sunlight in the evening from early November until early March. 

Here's a table showing the time ranges for sunrise and sunset each month if daylight saving time becomes permanent. 

MonthSunrise rangeSunset range

January

8:34 a.m. to 8:51 a.m.

5:48 p.m. to 6:19 p.m.

February

7:52 a.m. to 8:32 a.m.

6:20 p.m. to 6:58 p.m.

March

6:55 a.m. to 7:51 a.m.

7:00 p.m. to 7:39 p.m.

April 

6:04 a.m. to 6:54 a.m.

7:40 p.m. to 8:17 p.m.

May

5:30 a.m. to 6:02 a.m.

8:18 p.m. to 8:51 p.m.

June

5:25 a.m. - 5:29 a.m.

8:52 p.m. to 9:03 p.m.

July 

5:30 a.m. to 5:57 a.m. 

8:40 p.m. to 9:03 p.m. 

August

5:58 a.m. to 6:34 a.m.

7:51 p.m. to 8:39 p.m.

September

6:35 a.m. to 7:10 a.m.

6:55 p.m. to 7:49 p.m.

October

7:11 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.

6:02 p.m. to 6:53 p.m.

November

7:51 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.

5:33 p.m. to 6:01 p.m.

December

8:31 a.m. to 8:51 a.m.

5:31 p.m. to 5:41 p.m.

"Of course, the summer months would stay the same. But in December, mid-December, our sunrise would be 8:44 in the morning. Pretty late, almost 9:00 a.m.," said meteorologist Sven Sundgaard."But we'd get that extra bit of light in the evening, 5:32 p.m. Still early. but not 4:30 p.m."

Here's Sven on the changes a permanent shift to DST would bring:

The latest sunrise would be 8:51 a.m. every day from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6. 

Here's a chart showing the sunrise and sunset under permanent DST in Minnesota, specific to the 15th day of each month. 

Courtesy of Sven Sundgaard

Courtesy of Sven Sundgaard

A likely concern among parents is that the sun won't rise until kids are either on their way or already at school for a period of two months between Dec. 1 and Feb. 3, where it won't rise earlier than 8:30 a.m. 

And you wouldn't see the run rise before 8 a.m. every day from Nov. 8 until Feb. 23.  That's 107 days, or 29% of the year. 

Minnesota is one of 18 states that have passed legislation in the last four years to make daylight saving time permanent, but Congress would have to act before those states are allowed to install the change. 

And even though Minnesota's government supports 100% daylight saving time, one needn't look further than 52 years ago to find out what life without standard time in the winter is like. 

As the Seattle Times points out, the U.S. experimented with year-round daylight savings time in 1974 but canceled it after 10 months and wound up turning the clocks back during the four darkest months of the year, November-February.

If the world goes crazy (well, crazier) and decides standard time should be permanent, then we'd be looking at the sun rising as early as 4:25 a.m. in June. If you're interested, here's a chart from Sven showing what the sunrise and sunset on the 15th of each month would be under permanent standard time. 

Courtesy of Sven Sundgaard

Courtesy of Sven Sundgaard

 

