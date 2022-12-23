What times do retail stores, malls close in MN on Christmas Eve 2022?

Skip to main content
What times do retail stores, malls close in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores will have limited hours, so expect to go early.

Mitchell Hirsch, Flickr

If you’ve left any holiday shopping until the last minute, many stores are still open on Christmas Eve. But with most closing early, you’ll want to get started as soon as possible.

Here’s when major stores close on Christmas Eve:

Barnes and Noble: 6 p.m. (per Axios)

Bed, Bath and Beyond: 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 p.m. (per CBS)

Cabela’s: 6 p.m.

Costco: Most will close at 5 p.m. 

CVS: Hours vary, check your location here

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 p.m.

Gamestop: 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Many close at 5 p.m.

IKEA: Bloomington location closes at 5 p.m.

JCPenny: 6 p.m.

Kmart: 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 6 p.m.

Menards: Most close at 5 p.m. Check your location here.

Michaels: 6 p.m.

Old Navy: 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 6 p.m.

Target: 8 p.m.

Walmart: 6 p.m.

Twin Cities malls:

Burnsville Center: 5 p.m.

Eden Prairie Center: 5 p.m.

Galleria Edina: 4 p.m.

Mall of America: 6 p.m.

Maplewood Mall: 8 p.m.

Ridgedale Center: 6 p.m.

Rosedale Center: 5 p.m.

Southdale Center: 5 p.m.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets: 5 p.m.

