What to do with the Kmart site? Minneapolis wants your ideas

The City of Minneapolis wants the public's ideas on how it will redevelop the former site of Kmart at Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street.

The Minneapolis City Council approved a framework for future plans of the site, which spans around 10 acres, late last year.

The project will connect Nicollet Avenue south of Lake street and north of the Midtown Greenway, reestablishing a street grid after decades in which Nicollet Avenue was cut off by the store.

The city bought the store in March 2020, and were planning on pulling it down that year until the riots of that summer saw it forced into action as a temporary post office. Demolition is now scheduled to commence this fall.

The redevelopment project will “reconnect neighborhoods, reestablish the street grid and set the stage for new development on land currently home to single-story retail buildings and surface parking lots,” the city says.

In order to gather public feedback for the project, the city has opened a survey through Nov. 30.

The survey asks residents about how they currently get to the area, for what reasons, and what their future goals for the area.

Residents can also participate in a “Walk Bike Roll Audit” at Lake Street and Blaisdell Avenue on Oct. 6. to tour the area and ask city staff and representatives from Our Streets Minneapolis questions.