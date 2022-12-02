What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

Sports radio station KFAN remains the top dog in the Twin Cities radio market in a period when the Minnesota Vikings have surged to 9-2 in the NFL.

The latest Nielsen Radio Ratings show 101.3 KFAN with the biggest ratings between mid-October and mid-November posting a 7.6, though this is down slightly on 8.2 in Sept.-Oct.

KS95 remains in second spot much like the previous month, but MPR News jumped from 6th to 3rd in the latest ratings, which covers a period that included the mid-term elections.

KOOL 108 dipped from 4th to 6th, but expect it to jump up the rankings in the next set of results, with the station hugely popular during the holidays as it switches exclusively to Christmas hits.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

For example, a rating of 1 represents 1% of the total people listening to the radio within the market.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KFAN is No. 1 with a 7.6 share, which means 7.6% of the people who are listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Here are the top 30 stations Oct. 13-Nov. 9

KFAN - 7.6 (Sports) KS95 - 6.1 (Hot AC) MPR News – 6.0 (News/Talk) 101.3 KDWB - 5.9 (CHR) K102 - 5.9 (Country) Kool 108 - 5.9 (Classic Hits) 93X - 5.7 (Rock) 104.1 Jack FM - 5.5 (Adult Hits) 92 KQRS - 5.2 (Classic Rock) Cities 97.1 - 4.9 (Hot AC) 98.5 KTIS - 4.6 (Christian AC) Classical MPR - 4.1 (Classical) 830 WCCO - 4.1 (News/Talk) 98.5 KTIS - 4.5 (Christian AC) Classical MPR - 3.9 (Classical) 89.3 The Current - 3.6 (AAA) AM 1130 KTLK - 3.5 (Conservative Talk) 102.9 The Wolf - 3.3 (Country) 107.1 MyTalk - 3.0 (Entertainment Talk) Love 105 - 2.2 (Soft AC) Hot 102.5 - 1.7 (Hop Hop/R&B) 740 WDGY-AM - 1.5 (Oldies) 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country) Jazz 88 - 1.1 (Jazz) 89.9 KMOJ - 0.5 (Adult R&B) 94.9 El Ray - 0.4 (Regional Mexican) SKOR North - 0.3 (Sports) Radio K - 0.2 (Student alternative) KFAN Plus - 0.1 (Sports) Faith 900 AM - 0.1 (Christian)

