Skip to main content
What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

Pixabay

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

Sports radio station KFAN remains the top dog in the Twin Cities radio market in a period when the Minnesota Vikings have surged to 9-2 in the NFL.

The latest Nielsen Radio Ratings show 101.3 KFAN with the biggest ratings between mid-October and mid-November posting a 7.6, though this is down slightly on 8.2 in Sept.-Oct.

KS95 remains in second spot much like the previous month, but MPR News jumped from 6th to 3rd in the latest ratings, which covers a period that included the mid-term elections.

KOOL 108 dipped from 4th to 6th, but expect it to jump up the rankings in the next set of results, with the station hugely popular during the holidays as it switches exclusively to Christmas hits.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

For example, a rating of 1 represents 1% of the total people listening to the radio within the market.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KFAN is No. 1 with a 7.6 share, which means 7.6% of the people who are listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight. 

Here are the top 30 stations Oct. 13-Nov. 9

  1. KFAN - 7.6 (Sports) 
  2. KS95 - 6.1 (Hot AC)
  3. MPR News – 6.0 (News/Talk)
  4. 101.3 KDWB - 5.9 (CHR)
  5. K102 - 5.9 (Country)
  6. Kool 108 - 5.9 (Classic Hits)
  7. 93X - 5.7 (Rock)
  8. 104.1 Jack FM - 5.5 (Adult Hits)
  9. 92 KQRS - 5.2 (Classic Rock)
  10. Cities 97.1 - 4.9 (Hot AC)
  11. 98.5 KTIS - 4.6 (Christian AC)
  12. Classical MPR - 4.1 (Classical)
  13. 830 WCCO - 4.1 (News/Talk)
  14. 98.5 KTIS - 4.5 (Christian AC)
  15. Classical MPR - 3.9 (Classical)
  16. 89.3 The Current - 3.6 (AAA)
  17. AM 1130 KTLK - 3.5 (Conservative Talk)
  18. 102.9 The Wolf - 3.3 (Country)
  19. 107.1 MyTalk - 3.0 (Entertainment Talk)
  20. Love 105 - 2.2 (Soft AC)
  21. Hot 102.5 - 1.7 (Hop Hop/R&B)
  22. 740 WDGY-AM - 1.5 (Oldies)
  23. 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country)
  24. Jazz 88 - 1.1 (Jazz)
  25. 89.9 KMOJ - 0.5 (Adult R&B)
  26. 94.9 El Ray - 0.4 (Regional Mexican)
  27. SKOR North - 0.3 (Sports)
  28. Radio K - 0.2 (Student alternative)
  29. KFAN Plus - 0.1 (Sports)
  30. Faith 900 AM - 0.1 (Christian)

Related: What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept-Oct. 2022?

Next Up

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Oct-Nov. 2022?

The latest Nielsen ratings are in.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MoorheadMurderSuspect
MN News

Police: Woman found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside Moorhead home

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Fire
MN News

Fire destroys shop, kills four dogs in Perham Township

A passerby spotted the blaze.

image
MN News

Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary

The Truffle Hill Chocolates shop opened in 1995.

image
MN News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

A nurses union announced an almost three-week strike to take place in the Twin Cities.

snow
MN Weather

Sven Sundgaard: What's in store for MN's weather in December?

Sundgaard recaps Minnesota's fall and looks ahead to December.

Syoka Siko
MN News

Brooklyn Park: 2 arrested after shots from 'ghost' gun killed teen, injured another

Syoka Siko died in the shooting.

work-g674ba1702_1280
WI News

Manure spill in Wisconsin leads to hours-long main street disruption

The spill was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

IceCube
MN Music and Radio

Ice Cube to perform 2 nights at Mystic Lake Casino

The rapper hasn't performed in Minnesota since 2018.

Related

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

Cities 97
MN News

iHeartMedia job cuts: Will Minnesota stations be affected?

The radio giant said job cuts are inevitable because of an organizational restructure.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

The trio announced their situations within a 90-minute span on Friday.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio station BUZ'N is now 102.9 'The Wolf'

The station also announced its new morning show team.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

iHeartRadio launches Black news station in the Twin Cities

BIN launched in 21 markets nationwide, and will air on 93.3 FM in the Twin Cities.

MN Music and Radio

Report: Money troubles at radio giant that owns 11 Minnesota stations

iHeartMedia has missed interest payments and has billions in debt.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Christian music broadcaster revealed as buyers of Go Radio

Educational Media Foundation. operates the K-Love brand, which has a presence already in the Twin Cities.