Skip to main content
What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept-Oct. 2022?

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

Credit: Pixabay

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

According to the Nielsen Audio ratings, the No. 1 station in the Twin Cities market in the latest reporting period is FM 100.3 KFXN, better known as sports talk station KFAN.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time. 

For example, a rating of 1 represents 1% of the total people listening to the radio within the market.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KFAN is No. 1 with a 8.2 share, which means 8.2% of the people who are listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight. 

Here are the top 25 stations Sept. 15-Oct. 12: 

  1. KFAN - 8.2 (sports)
  2. KS95 - 6.8 (Hot AC)
  3. K102 - 6.5 (Country)
  4. Kool 108 - 6.3 (Classic Hits)
  5. 104.1 Jack FM - 6.0 (Adult Hits)
  6. MPR News - 5.7 (News/Talk)
  7. 101.3 KDWB - 5.6 (CHR)
  8. 92 KQRS - 5.4 (Classic Rock)
  9. 93X - 5.2 (Rock)
  10. 830 WCCO - 4.8 (News/Talk)
  11. 98.5 KTIS - 4.5 (Christian AC)
  12. Classical MPR - 3.9 (Classical)
  13. 89.3 The Current - 3.5 (AAA)
  14. Cities 97.1 - 3.5 (Hot AC)
  15. AM 1130 KTLK - 3.5 (Conservative Talk)
  16. 107.1 MyTalk - 2.9 (Entertainment Talk)
  17. 102.9 The Wolf - 2.8 (Country)
  18. 740 WDGY-AM - 1.7 (Oldies)
  19. Love 105 - 1.7 (Soft AC)
  20. Hot 102.5 - 1.4 (Hop Hop/R&B)
  21. Jazz 88 - 1.3 (Jazz)
  22. 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country)
  23. 89.9 KMOJ - 0.8 (Adult R&B)
  24. 94.9 El Ray - 0.5 (Regional Mexican)
  25. SKOR North - 0.3 (Sports)

You can see the full list of ratings here

In the Aug. 18 through Sept. 14 ratings, KFAN was No. 3 with a 6.7 share. KOOL 108 was No. 1 with an 8.1 share and Jack FM was second at 6.9. 

In the July 20 to Aug. 17 ratings, KFAN had a 5.5 share, which ranked seventh. Their rise in the last two months is likely attributable to the return of the NFL (and the fact that the Vikings are actually good), given the station is the radio home of the Minnesota Vikings

Next Up

radio
MN Music and Radio

What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

KFAN topped KOOL 108 for the top spot in the latest ratings.

image
MN News

MN family mourns beloved pet they say was kicked during Amazon delivery

The incident happened last month at a home near Buffalo.

white-tailed deer
MN Lifestyle

Hunters warned: Don't put deer carcasses in recycling bin

It apparently needs to be said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 11.24.55 AM
MN News

Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley

The woman was found dead in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenue South.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

312847046_174114508545859_1747322358743254072_n
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

MplsPlanningCommMeeting
MN News

Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

A meeting was held to discuss a proposal for an affordable housing building near fraternities and sororities.

hrap-all-minnesota-180day_anom-7390400
MN Weather

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

Will the Friday-Saturday storm system bring needed rain to drought-stricken areas?

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Dozens of wildfires reported across MN amid continued dry conditions

The Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County was among the areas hit by fire.

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

Related

radio
MN Music and Radio

Former KOOL 108 host Sue Falls is coming back to Twin Cities radio

She'll start with classic rock station WDGY next week.

MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio station BUZ'N is now 102.9 'The Wolf'

The station also announced its new morning show team.

Cities 97
MN News

iHeartMedia job cuts: Will Minnesota stations be affected?

The radio giant said job cuts are inevitable because of an organizational restructure.

radio
MN Music and Radio

5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

The trio announced their situations within a 90-minute span on Friday.

2019_1024_Washington_Home_1248
MN Music and Radio

Vikings sign extension to keep games on KFAN radio

The 2020 season will mark the 20th consecutive season of Vikings football on KFAN.

Go Radio
MN Music and Radio

Pohlad-owned Twin Cities radio stations sold, format changes coming

Both stations will be changing formats in early 2021.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

iHeartRadio launches Black news station in the Twin Cities

BIN launched in 21 markets nationwide, and will air on 93.3 FM in the Twin Cities.