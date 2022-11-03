What were the best performing Twin Cities radio stations in Sept.-Oct. 2022?

According to the Nielsen Audio ratings, the No. 1 station in the Twin Cities market in the latest reporting period is FM 100.3 KFXN, better known as sports talk station KFAN.

The ratings are based on average quarter hour share for people ages 6 and up between 6 a.m. and midnight, Monday-Sunday. Shares are based on the number of people in the metro market who are listening at a given time.

For example, a rating of 1 represents 1% of the total people listening to the radio within the market.

In the latest Nielsen Audio ratings, KFAN is No. 1 with a 8.2 share, which means 8.2% of the people who are listening to the radio in the Twin Cities metro during quarter-hour segments (every 15-minute block) from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Here are the top 25 stations Sept. 15-Oct. 12:

KFAN - 8.2 (sports) KS95 - 6.8 (Hot AC) K102 - 6.5 (Country) Kool 108 - 6.3 (Classic Hits) 104.1 Jack FM - 6.0 (Adult Hits) MPR News - 5.7 (News/Talk) 101.3 KDWB - 5.6 (CHR) 92 KQRS - 5.4 (Classic Rock) 93X - 5.2 (Rock) 830 WCCO - 4.8 (News/Talk) 98.5 KTIS - 4.5 (Christian AC) Classical MPR - 3.9 (Classical) 89.3 The Current - 3.5 (AAA) Cities 97.1 - 3.5 (Hot AC) AM 1130 KTLK - 3.5 (Conservative Talk) 107.1 MyTalk - 2.9 (Entertainment Talk) 102.9 The Wolf - 2.8 (Country) 740 WDGY-AM - 1.7 (Oldies) Love 105 - 1.7 (Soft AC) Hot 102.5 - 1.4 (Hop Hop/R&B) Jazz 88 - 1.3 (Jazz) 106.1 BOB FM - 1.2 (Classic Country) 89.9 KMOJ - 0.8 (Adult R&B) 94.9 El Ray - 0.5 (Regional Mexican) SKOR North - 0.3 (Sports)

You can see the full list of ratings here.

In the Aug. 18 through Sept. 14 ratings, KFAN was No. 3 with a 6.7 share. KOOL 108 was No. 1 with an 8.1 share and Jack FM was second at 6.9.

In the July 20 to Aug. 17 ratings, KFAN had a 5.5 share, which ranked seventh. Their rise in the last two months is likely attributable to the return of the NFL (and the fact that the Vikings are actually good), given the station is the radio home of the Minnesota Vikings.