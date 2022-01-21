What were the 'bizarre things' seen in Minnesota's sky?

High-altitude military jets. That's what caused some people in greater Minnesota to wonder what they were seeing in the sky Thursday morning.

Kari House took the photo seen at the top of the story from her home in the Elbow Lake area and shared it to Facebook.

"It has happened now 3 times this morning," House wrote in a message to Bring Me The News. "A very loud jet like noise followed by these strange things. There is always a group of 4. So strange!"

Another person commented on House's Facebook post: "I heard it but never saw anything. I couldn’t figure out what the sound was."

Others wondered if the strange sighting might be remnants of the 1-kilometer-wide asteroid that passed by earth Jan. 18. That asteroid was considered a near earth object, even though in reality it was more than a million miles away, according to Space.com.

Turns out the odd sight was nothing more than Minnesota Air National Guard jets from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, meaning the four white blurs in the sky appear to be contrails from high-altitude jets — which would help explain the loud sound that House says she heard multiple times Thursday morning.

"Yes, the 148th Fighter Wing launched jets from the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota at 9:30 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. yesterday," explained retired Lt. Col. Audra Flanagan, chief of public affairs with the 148th.

"These aircraft were flying a cross-country mission and would likely be in this vicinity."

Mystery solved.