What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2021?

If you have last-minute needs on Christmas Eve, many stores and services will still be available. But many are running on reduced hours, so plan accordingly.

Here's what's open and what's not:

Banks

Most will be open but close early. According to GoBankingRates, Huntington Banks will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as will Wells Fargo. US Bank locations will close at noon – however, it will vary from branch to branch, so check before heading out.

Post Offices

Your local post office should be open on Christmas Eve, though they will likely close earlier than usual – some as early as noon – so check before you head out.

Mail will be delivered as usual on Dec. 24. Blue box noon pick-up times will not be affected.

Transit

Metro Transit and regional Twin Cities transit providers will operate a reduced service on Christmas Eve, with routes following Saturday schedules. Weekend fares will be charged.

The Northstar will be running, albeit also on a reduced service, with trips leaving Big Lake at 5:48 and 7:18 a.m. and returning from Target Field Station at 1 and 4:30 p.m

You can find the Christmas Eve schedule here. If your route's not on the list, it won't be running on Christmas Eve.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve but expect them to close early in the evening.

Whole Foods is opening till 7 p.m., meanwhile Costco and Hy-Vee will close at 5 p.m (Note: Some individual Costcos may have different hours, so check with your local store).

Cub Foods' non-24-hour stores are set to close at 4 p.m. – Target stores will close at 8 p.m., while Walmart will be open till 6 p.m, per USA Today.

Malls

The Mall of America and Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka will close at 6 p.m., and the Southdale Center in Edina and the Eden Prairie Center will both close at 5 p.m., while the Rosedale Center will close at 4 p.m.

Liquor stores

You'll have to check your local store for hours, but liquor stores are required by Minnesota law to close by 8 p.m. at the latest on Christmas Eve.

Pharmacies

Some CVS Pharmacy stores will be open. Go here to find one near you.

It's the same with Walgreens. Select stores will either remain open for 24 hours (if they're 24-hour stores) or will close at midnight. Find your local store here for hours.

Movie theaters

Most chain movie theaters will be running regular hours.

Libraries

Most are closed.

Garbage pickup

Collections should go ahead as usual if your collection day is a Thursday.

Parking

City-run parking meters will be enforced as usual on Christmas Eve in Minneapolis and St. Paul.