What's open and closed in Minnesota on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores and services will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours.

Need to run a last minute errand on Christmas Eve? Many stores and services will be open on the day before Christmas, but expect reduced hours.

Here's what's open and what's not:

Banks

Many banks will be open, including Huntington Bank and Wells Fargo, though some locations may close early.

Local and state government offices

Expect most of these to be closed.

Post offices

Post offices should be open on Christmas Eve. According to the postal service’s website, different locations may be open for normal, limited or even extended hours. Check a specific location here.

Mail at Blue Collection Boxes will also be picked up earlier than normal on Christmas Eve, so plan to drop mail off before noon.

Transit

Metro Transit will operate on reduced hours on Christmas Eve, while the Northstar will not run.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but expect reduced hours at many locations. Most Hy-Vee locations will close at 5 p.m., while Cub Foods will close at 4 p.m., according to an announcement on the store's homepage.

Target stores will close at 8 p.m.; Walmarts will close at 6 p.m.; and Costco stores close at 6 p.m.

Most Whole Foods locations will also be operating on modified hours. And Lunds and Byerlys will close its stores at 4 p.m.

Malls

Both the Mall of America and Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka will close at 6 p.m., while the Southdale Center in Edina, Rosedale Center in Roseville, and the Eden Prairie Center will both close at 5 p.m.

Liquor stores

You'll have to check your local store for hours, but liquor stores are required by Minnesota law to close by 8 p.m. at the latest on Christmas Eve.

Pharmacies

Many CVS locations will be open, though some will close early. Check your location here.

Walgreens hours will also vary by location, but expect 24-hour locations to remain open, according to the Pioneer Woman.

Movie theaters

Most chain movie theaters will be running regular hours.

Libraries

Most are closed.

Garbage pickup

Since Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday, garbage pickup shouldn’t be affected.

Parking

City-run parking meters will be enforced as usual on Christmas Eve in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

