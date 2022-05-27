Skip to main content
What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

A guide to Memorial Day weekend 2022.

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery.

Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. 

What's open and closed on Memorial Day 

Most grocery store chains are open and maintaining normal hours. This may be different for smaller, independent stores, so calling ahead would be a good idea.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, as well as a Federal Reserve Bank and American National Bank holiday, so it would be rare for a bank to be open on Monday or any other federal holiday.

It's a big shopping day for retail businesses, many of which offer Memorial Day sales every year. Most malls will be open, as will most big box stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

As always, some of these businesses may have holiday hours, so you might want to double-check before heading out.

Most major pharmacy retailers, like Walgreens and CVS, will also be open. However, it's a good idea to fill your prescriptions ahead of time as the actual pharmacies may be closed.

Liquor stores don't have to close in Minnesota on Memorial Day, so check with your local shop to see if they're open.

As it's a national holiday, city, state and federal offices, as well as public buildings, are closed. The same goes for the U.S. Postal Service and public schools. 

Memorial Day remembrances

There are a number of Memorial Day weekend events around the state to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

While local veterans groups plan to hold various community events to honor fallen service members, there are a few larger events planned.

After two years of being unable to hold a public ceremony due to the pandemic, Fort Snelling National Cemetery will hold services on Memorial Day beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain or shine, volunteers with Flags for Fort Snelling will place an American flag on every headstone in the cemetery over the weekend.

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis will also hold services on Memorial Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Cathy Wurzer, vocalist Thomasina Petrus, and the Minnesota State Band.

Fun things to do

Thousands of visitors are expected at Historic Fort Snelling over the weekend to celebrate the site's official reopening.

Over the past two years, the grounds underwent a $34.5 million revitalization project to designate a new visitors center, restore native ecosystems and broaden the historical retelling of the land's history.

Memorial Day weekend visitors can expect live music, military demonstrations, historic games and more.

After a successful debut in 2021, the Minnesota State Fair is again hosting its Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event. The fair-style celebration began Thursday and runs through Memorial Day. 

And if you head to the State Capitol in St. Paul, the biggest Thai festival in Minnesota is being held on its doorstep.

MN Shopping

MN News

Truck crashes into Napa Auto Parts store after driver's medical issue

No employees were struck by the pickup.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Ham Lake after passing in the turn lane

The motorcyclist was hit by a car turning onto the road.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.

Richfield High School
MN News

Richfield High School closed for day after threat

District officials say the threat is not believed to be credible.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

White House names MN as location for federal test-to-treat COVID sites

Minnesota is one of only five states that will host the pilot project.

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 5.52.06 AM
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora's first ever game ends with draw before sellout crowd

More than 5,200 came out to see the game.

Baby owl
MN News

The Raptor Center says downward trend holding for avian influenza

A "baby shower" fundraising campaign hopes to help return young raptors to the wild.

Prince
Minnesota Life

Commemorative street name for Prince approved in Minneapolis

The block next to the First Avenue nightclub will be named Prince Rogers Nelson Way.

storm, radar, severe weather
MN Weather

Monitoring severe storm threat Saturday-Tuesday in Minnesota

The holiday weekend won't be a washout, but multiple rounds of strong and severe storms are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-26 at 4.45.15 PM
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud meth dealer had numerous weapons. body armor

Shawn Lawrence Jacobs, 38, faces 12 felony-level charges.

3100 Bloomington Ave.
MN News

South Minneapolis tenants declare rent strike; allege unsafe conditions

A group of Powderhorn Park residents say they'll withhold May rent due to health and safety concerns.

