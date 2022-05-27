What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota.

What's open and closed on Memorial Day

Most grocery store chains are open and maintaining normal hours. This may be different for smaller, independent stores, so calling ahead would be a good idea.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, as well as a Federal Reserve Bank and American National Bank holiday, so it would be rare for a bank to be open on Monday or any other federal holiday.

It's a big shopping day for retail businesses, many of which offer Memorial Day sales every year. Most malls will be open, as will most big box stores, restaurants and fast-food chains.

As always, some of these businesses may have holiday hours, so you might want to double-check before heading out.

Most major pharmacy retailers, like Walgreens and CVS, will also be open. However, it's a good idea to fill your prescriptions ahead of time as the actual pharmacies may be closed.

Liquor stores don't have to close in Minnesota on Memorial Day, so check with your local shop to see if they're open.

As it's a national holiday, city, state and federal offices, as well as public buildings, are closed. The same goes for the U.S. Postal Service and public schools.

Memorial Day remembrances

There are a number of Memorial Day weekend events around the state to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

While local veterans groups plan to hold various community events to honor fallen service members, there are a few larger events planned.

After two years of being unable to hold a public ceremony due to the pandemic, Fort Snelling National Cemetery will hold services on Memorial Day beginning at 10 a.m.

Rain or shine, volunteers with Flags for Fort Snelling will place an American flag on every headstone in the cemetery over the weekend.

Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis will also hold services on Memorial Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will feature keynote speaker Cathy Wurzer, vocalist Thomasina Petrus, and the Minnesota State Band.

Fun things to do

Thousands of visitors are expected at Historic Fort Snelling over the weekend to celebrate the site's official reopening.

Over the past two years, the grounds underwent a $34.5 million revitalization project to designate a new visitors center, restore native ecosystems and broaden the historical retelling of the land's history.

Memorial Day weekend visitors can expect live music, military demonstrations, historic games and more.

After a successful debut in 2021, the Minnesota State Fair is again hosting its Kickoff to Summer at the Fair event. The fair-style celebration began Thursday and runs through Memorial Day.

And if you head to the State Capitol in St. Paul, the biggest Thai festival in Minnesota is being held on its doorstep.