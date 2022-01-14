What's open and closed in Minnesota on MLK Day 2022?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday in January, and is held in honor of the civil rights leader's Jan. 15 birthday.

This year it falls on Jan. 17. It's also a federal holiday, so there will be some services closed as a result. Here's a look at what's open and closed.

Postal service

The U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail, nor will post offices be open. (The only exception is for Priority Mail deliveries.)

However, UPS and FedEx are open and will largely operate as normal.

Local, state, federal government offices

Government offices at all levels are generally closed aside from emergency services.

In Minneapolis, for example, city government offices are closed as is the Minneapolis 311 service.

Libraries

Generally closed, including the Hennepin County Libraries system, the Ramsey County and St. Paul Public libraries, and Duluth Public Library.

Banks

U.S. Bank, Huntington Bank and Wells Fargo recognize MLK Day as a bank holiday, so you'll find most branches will be closed. Any transactions you can make won't be processed until Tuesday.

Garbage collection

In Minneapolis, there will be regular pickups on Monday despite the holiday. However, the South Transfer Station is closed on Mondays.

It's the same in St. Paul, where MLK Day isn't one of the holidays that alters collection days.

Parking

City parking meters in Minneapolis won't be enforced on MLK Day, but Park Board meters along Minneapolis parkways will be, as will University of Minnesota parking meters.

Meters also won't be enforced in St. Paul.

Stores and malls

Most of these will be open and operating as usual, while many retailers offer MLK Day sales.

Transit

Metro Transit is running a normal schedule, including buses, the light rail and the Northstar.

Museums, zoos, theaters, bowling alleys

Places of entertainment, like museums, zoos, movie theaters and bowling alleys are all usually open but check their website before you go to make sure.