What's open and closed in Minnesota on the Fourth of July

What's open and closed in Minnesota on the Fourth of July

Grocery stores are open, though some have limited hours.

Grocery stores are open, though some have limited hours.

Independence Day has arrived and that means many stores will be completely closed or open with limited hours. Here's the roundup.  

Big box retailers and convenience stores

As always, it doesn't hurt to double check hours for your specific store before hopping in the car or on your bike. 

Grocery stores

Malls and shopping

The hours listed below are for Sunday, July 4. Keep in mind stores within each mall can set their own hours.

Mail and packages

The U.S. Post Office is closed and there is no mail delivery.. As for its competitors, UPS is closed with the exception of critical deliveries, and FedEx services will be quite limited July 4. 

Banks

Expect most banks to be closed in observance of the holiday.

Government services

100% closed. 

Minneapolis/St. Paul parking meters

City-operated parking meters in St. Paul and Minneapolis are free on the Fourth of July, though private meters may still be enforced. 

"Other metered parking restrictions in Minneapolis may be in effect and subject to enforcement, including Park Board, University of Minnesota and private organizations that operate their own meters. Always read the information posted on the meter to be certain."

