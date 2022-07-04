What's open and closed in Minnesota on the Fourth of July
Independence Day has arrived and that means many stores will be completely closed or open with limited hours. Here's the roundup.
Big box retailers and convenience stores
As always, it doesn't hurt to double check hours for your specific store before hopping in the car or on your bike.
- Target: open until 10 p.m., though Minneapolis store hours vary
- Walmart: open until 11 p.m.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Walgreen's: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (pharmacies may be closed)
- CVS: Hours vary by store, but most are open until 10 p.m.
Grocery stores
- Cub Foods — Cub Foods usually remain open as usual on July 4
- Aldi — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most stores, but double check here
- Lunds & Byerlys — Normal hours at all stores, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Kowalskis — Locations will close early, at 8 p.m.
- Hy-Vee — 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Whole Foods — Closing at 9 p.m.
- Sam's Club — Closing at 6 p.m.
- Costco — Closed July 4
- Trader Joe's — Stores close at 5 p.m.
Malls and shopping
The hours listed below are for Sunday, July 4. Keep in mind stores within each mall can set their own hours.
- Mall of America: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Rosedale Center: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Southdale Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Ridgedale Center: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Eden Prairie Center: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Burnsville Center: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Maplewood Mall: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Mail and packages
The U.S. Post Office is closed and there is no mail delivery.. As for its competitors, UPS is closed with the exception of critical deliveries, and FedEx services will be quite limited July 4.
Banks
Expect most banks to be closed in observance of the holiday.
Government services
100% closed.
Minneapolis/St. Paul parking meters
City-operated parking meters in St. Paul and Minneapolis are free on the Fourth of July, though private meters may still be enforced.
"Other metered parking restrictions in Minneapolis may be in effect and subject to enforcement, including Park Board, University of Minnesota and private organizations that operate their own meters. Always read the information posted on the meter to be certain."