November 22, 2021
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Minnesota?
From delivery services and government buildings, to retail shops and libraries.
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed.

Federal and state services: Closed.

City and county offices: Closed.

Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.

Grocery stores: Target and Walmart will be closed, as will Lunds and Byerlys, Sam's Club, Kowalski's, Trader Joe's, Aldi and Costco locations. A few grocers will be open for business on Thanksgiving however. That includes:

  • Cub Foods
  • HyVee
  • Whole Foods
  • Fresh Thyme

Check your local store for specific hours, however, as those can very from location to location.

Retail shops: Unlike just a few years ago, most retail shops are choosing to remain closed on Thanksgiving. There are a few exceptions, including Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops and Gamestop. Convenience chains Walgreen's and CVS will be open at least part of the day, so check local hours.

Liquor stores: They're required by state law to be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Parking meters: Parking meters in most cities won’t be enforced. In Minneapolis, parking is also not enforced on Black Friday. This does not apply to University of Minnesota, parks or private parking meters.

Transit: Metro Transit buses and the Blue, Green and Red line will operate on holiday service Thanksgiving Day. Northstar trains will not run. Metro Transit will also offer reduced service on Black Friday and charge reduced fares. See the full schedule here.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will only run its 495 route on a weekend schedule. Southwest Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving.

Garbage/recycling collection: If Thursday is your garbage/recycling pickup day, you won't see any service on Thanksgiving, and it will most likely be pushed back a day to Friday. Those who get their collection on Friday can expect it to be pushed back to either the next day or Monday — check your local pickup schedule to verify.

Post Offices: They will be closed for Thanksgiving but will open for Black Friday. Deliveries will return to normal schedules on Friday. Delivery services like FedEx and UPS will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Schools and universities: Public schools and most universities will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Public libraries: Closed on Thanksgiving. Some, such as Duluth, will remain closed the following day, while other systems, including St. Paul Public Libraries, return to regular hours that Friday. As always, it never hurts to check with your local library before heasding out.

