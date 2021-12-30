What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2022

Happy New Year, and goodbye 2021!

New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on a Saturday this year, so many entities will observe the holiday on Friday, Dec. 31.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday.

Local, state and federal offices

Most city, county, state and federal offices, as well as service centers, the courts and other government functions, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and will resume normal business on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

That being said, 911 and emergency services are never impacted by holidays.

Banks

You won't find many banks open in Minnesota on Saturday, including those inside grocery stores. This includes Bremer Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, which are all closed on Saturday.

They will be open on Friday, however.

Post Offices

U.S. Post Offices will be open Friday, Dec. 31. But as Saturday is a federal holiday, the post offices will be closed and there won't be any deliveries that day.

UPS and FedEx also won't be making any deliveries on Saturday, though their critical (i.e. pricey) services are still available. Both companies will offer modified service on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2022, with normal service resuming on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Malls, stores

New Year's Day is a big shopping day, so most malls, supermarkets and chain stores in Minnesota will be open both Friday and Saturday, though their hours may vary for the holiday.

Check your local store for hours.

Restaurants, movie theaters

Most restaurants and movie theaters are open on New Year's Ever and New Year's Day. (Some places have canceled celebrations over omicron concerns, however.) Check your local spots for their hours to be sure.

Liquor stores

Unlike some other holidays, liquor stores in Minnesota are legally allowed to be open on New Year's Eve and Day, so it's up to the individual liquor store if they'll be open or closed. Total Wine, for example, is open on Friday and Saturday. Check your local store for hours.

Parking

City-owned metered parking in Minneapolis will be enforced on Dec. 31 but will not be enforced on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. St. Paul will follow a similar schedule, with no enforcement on New Year's Day. Note that private parking meters — such as those operated by the parks department, private organizations or educational institutions — may follow a different schedule.

Libraries

This depends. Hennepin County Library locations will be open on Dec. 31, but closed on Jan. 1. Some systems, including St. Paul and Duluth, will be shut down for both Friday and Saturday. So check your local library to be safe.