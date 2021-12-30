Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2022
Publish date:

What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2022

Some entities are observing the federal holiday on Friday, Dec. 31.
Author:

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

Some entities are observing the federal holiday on Friday, Dec. 31.

Happy New Year, and goodbye 2021! 

New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on a Saturday this year, so many entities will observe the holiday on Friday, Dec. 31. 

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday. 

Local, state and federal offices

Most city, county, state and federal offices, as well as service centers, the courts and other government functions, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and will resume normal business on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

That being said, 911 and emergency services are never impacted by holidays. 

Banks 

You won't find many banks open in Minnesota on Saturday, including those inside grocery stores. This includes Bremer Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, which are all closed on Saturday. 

They will be open on Friday, however.

Post Offices

U.S. Post Offices will be open Friday, Dec. 31. But as Saturday is a federal holiday, the post offices will be closed and there won't be any deliveries that day.

UPS and FedEx also won't be making any deliveries on Saturday, though their critical (i.e. pricey) services are still available. Both companies will offer modified service on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, 2022, with normal service resuming on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. 

Malls, stores

New Year's Day is a big shopping day, so most malls, supermarkets and chain stores in Minnesota will be open both Friday and Saturday, though their hours may vary for the holiday.

Check your local store for hours. 

Restaurants, movie theaters

Most restaurants and movie theaters are open on New Year's Ever and New Year's Day. (Some places have canceled celebrations over omicron concerns, however.) Check your local spots for their hours to be sure.

Liquor stores

Unlike some other holidays, liquor stores in Minnesota are legally allowed to be open on New Year's Eve and Day, so it's up to the individual liquor store if they'll be open or closed. Total Wine, for example, is open on Friday and Saturday. Check your local store for hours.

Parking

City-owned metered parking in Minneapolis will be enforced on Dec. 31 but will not be enforced on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. St. Paul will follow a similar schedule, with no enforcement on New Year's Day. Note that private parking meters — such as those operated by the parks department, private organizations or educational institutions — may follow a different schedule.

Libraries

This depends. Hennepin County Library locations will be open on Dec. 31, but closed on Jan. 1. Some systems, including St. Paul and Duluth, will be shut down for both Friday and Saturday. So check your local library to be safe.

Next Up

closed sign
Minnesota Life

What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2022

Some entities are observing the federal holiday on Friday, Dec. 31.

minnehaha falls frozen
MN News

Injured woman rescued 'deep inside' cave behind frozen Minnehaha Falls

MFD is reminding people not to venture into illegal areas at the falls.

vote, election
MN News

5 Minnesotans charged, accused of of voter fraud

One man who was on probation applied for an absentee ballot but never voted.

st paul walgreens attempted robbery video screengrab crop
MN News

Teen charged in attack that sent 81-year-old to hospital

The suspect's mother called police and turned him in, charges say.

thin ice sign flickr 1
MN News

3 snowmobilers fall through ice near Brainerd

The DNR recently warned of sketchy ice conditions on lakes across the state.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

There won't be another COVID update from the state until Monday, Jan. 3.

Screen Shot 2021-12-30 at 10.57.22 AM
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee adding armed security guards to its stores

The grocery store chain is enhancing its security measures to protect customers and staff.

ribnick fur buildling 1
MN Food & Drink

Moulin Rouge restaurant, speakeasy to open in the North Loop

Chef David Fhima will open the new spot in the historic Ribnick Fur building.

ugliest house in america
MN Property

MN home featured on new HGTV show 'Ugliest House in America'

The Poseidon House is among the 12 hideous homes host Retta will tour during the special series.

Dean Evason
MN Wild

Wild reward Dean Evason, coaching staff with extension

The Wild have taken off during Evason's tenure.

Garrett Bradbury, Vikings Packers
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Will Green Bay be the final graveyard for the Vikings?

"It’s the story of the Zimmer-Cousins era in a nutshell. Always something missing. Always a step behind the big boys."

Daniel and Daryl Johnson - Jan 6 Capitol riot screengrab DOJ charges
MN News

Jan. 6 insurrection: New, more serious charges for MN man and his father

The duo now face a felony civil disorder charge for obstruction of a Capitol police officer.

Related

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
Minnesota Life

What's open, closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

It's a federal holiday, but not a state holiday.

u.s. flag
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2021

The federal holiday honors those who have served in the U.S. military.

Pexels - AMerican flag homes
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed for the July 4 holiday

Since it falls on a Sunday, some places will observe the holiday July 5.

closed sign
Minnesota Life

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day 2020?

Most services will not be running on Thursday and unlike most years, many stores will be closed, too.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN Lifestyle

What's open and what's closed in Minnesota on New Year's Day?

Goodbye 2020!

closed sign
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Labor Day 2021

Here's a quick guide.

closed sign
MN News

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Minnesota?

Most businesses are closed on Dec. 25, but a few services will be available, along with restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

Minnesota Life

What's open and closed on Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day

It's a federal holiday, but not a state one in Minnesota.