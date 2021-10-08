What's open, closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

October 8, 2021
What's open and what's closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

What's open and what's closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day 2021

It's a federal holiday, but not a state holiday.
Monday, Oct. 11, is a federal holiday, which could affect what's open. 

The day is federally known as Columbus Day, but a growing number of cities in the past 50 years have changed it to Indigenous Peoples' Day to acknowledge that Christopher Columbus didn't actually discover America and there were people living here already.

Some Minnesota cities now recognize the day as Indigenous Peoples' Day, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Mankato.

As it is with many federal holidays, some services will be affected. But unlike some of the major holidays, many things will still be open. Below is a list of places that are open and closed, but check with a specific business before visiting to make sure they're open.

Mail

The United States Postal Service offices are closed Monday, so mail won't be delivered.

However, FedEx and UPS are still open, so if you're sending or receiving a package through them, they'll be up and running. 

Federal services

Since Columbus Day is a federal holiday, federal offices in Minnesota are closed, including the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.

Local offices

Columbus/Indigenous People's Day is not an official state holiday, though Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day, so state offices will be open on Monday, as will the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

It's hit or miss whether county and city offices are open, as some have declared their own local holidays, prompting some services to be closed in observance of the holiday. 

For example, the City of Minneapolis' offices are closed and parking meters aren't enforced to observe Indigenous Peoples Day, as are some early voting centers in the city. And in the City of St. Paul, parking meters are also not enforced on Indigenous Peoples' Day. 

However, Hennepin County offices and departments are open. So are offices and departments in Ramsey County

Garbage

Garbage collection services scheduled for Monday pickup will happen Monday, at least for the majority of service providers across the state.

Schools

Most public schools, including Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools, are open on Monday.

Banks

Most banks are closed for the federal holiday, but ATMs are open.

The Stock Market is open and trading on Monday.

Shopping

Most grocery stores, gas stations, Targets, Walmarts, malls, restaurants, drug stores, etc. will be open Monday. Some retailers are offering discounts for the federal holiday. 

Things to do

If you're looking to get out of the house and enjoy the weather, Minnesota's State Parks, the Minnesota Zoo and Como Zoo will be open. However, some museums may be closed.

