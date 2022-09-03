Skip to main content

What's open and what's closed on Labor Day 2022

The holiday means several closures around the state, but options for shopping and transportation are still available.
blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386

Labor Day, which takes place on Sep. 5 this year, marks the unofficial end of summer. The federal holiday celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers.

The holiday also brings with it several closures around the state. Here’s what to know about what’s closed (and open) on Monday:

Buses and trains

Metro Transit buses, light rail trains and the Red Line will run on the Sunday/holiday schedule, which means they’ll run less frequently. North Star trains will not be in service.

Elsewhere, Duluth buses will be operating on a limited holiday service, while Minnesota Valley Transit Authority buses are on weekend schedules. Southwest Transit, a Monday-Friday service, will not be operating on Monday. And unlike past years, Southwest Transit won’t offer service to the State Fair on Labor Day, either. 

Libraries

Libraries are closed on Labor Day. This includes major systems such as Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, the Duluth Public Library, St. Paul Public Library and the Rochester Public Library.

Government services

Labor Day is a federal holiday, so federal, state, and local government offices and services are all largely closed. 

Parking

On-street parking meters are free in Minneapolis on Labor Day, though some spaces operated by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and the University of Minnesota may not be – so be sure to check the meter if you're in one of their areas.

On-street parking meters are also free in St. Paul.

Big box stores

Generally, the best policy is to look up your specific store and check the hours. But since it's a big sales holiday, expect most stores to be open.

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and similar chains will be open, though they may close earlier than usual.

Grocery stores

While it's best to check the hours of a specific store before going, here are a few to be aware of: 

  • Most Cub Foods are open.
  • Whole Foods is open, with many locations operating in the Twin Cities either operating under normal hours or closing an hour early 
  • Sam's Club is open until 6 p.m.
  • Hy-Vee is open, but may have limited hours
  • Costco is closed on Labor Day

Banks

As it's a federal holiday, almost all banks will be closed, but some locations inside grocery stores may have limited hours.

Post office

Post offices are closed. UPS and FedEx will not have delivery or pick-up services, but both websites list "critical" services as available.

Malls and shopping

Labor Day is a big shopping day, so most malls most will be open. But some may have limited hours. Additionally, individual stores within the malls can set their own hours.

Mall of America: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rosedale Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Southdale Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Ridgedale Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Eden Prairie Center: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

