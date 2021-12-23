What's open, what's closed in MN on Christmas Day 2021

Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
What's open, what's closed in Minnesota on Christmas Day 2021
What's open, what's closed in Minnesota on Christmas Day 2021

Here's your annual rundown.
It's Christmas Day in Minnesota, and while just about everything you can think of will be closed for the holiday, there are a few places you'll be able to grab a last-minute need.

Grocery stores

Dedicated grocery stores are generally closed. That includes Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Hy-Vee, Kowalski's and more. Costco and Sam's Club are also closed on the holiday. 

Retail stores

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and most major retailers are closed Christmas Day. Most locations will be open during normal hours Sunday, Dec. 26,

Shopping malls

Most malls are closed (so no MOA trips on Xmas). Outlets malls are also usually closed.

Convenience stores and gas stations

Convenience stores such as Walgreen's and CVS are mostly open Christmas Day, though usually with reduced hours. Check your local location to be sure. Same goes for pharmacy hours.

Gas stations are also usually open in some capacity.

Liquor stores

Sorry, but the law requires Minnesota liquor stores to be closed on Christmas Day. 

Movie theaters

Unlike last year, when the pandemic shut down movie theaters across the country, your favorite cinema is very likely open on Christmas Day in 2021. That includes small theaters, such as the Riverview in Minneapolis and Highland 1&2 in St. Paul.

Restaurants

Most restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, but there may be a few takeout or delivery options. It's best to check with whatever eatery you're eyeing.

Libraries

Most closed for Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Banks

As a Federal Reserve holiday, banks are closed on Christmas Day. That includes U.S. Bank, Huntington Bank, Bremer Bank, Bank of America and others. Most ATMs remain open though if you need a bit of cash.

Post offices/delivery services

Closed, with no regular mail service. However, UPS and FedEx offer versions of their "critical" shipping option. 

Transportation

Metro Transit buses and light rail run on a reduced holiday schedule in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority  operates the 495 only, and on a weekend schedule — nothing else. The Duluth Transit Authority has a limited schedule on the holiday.

Other transit providers, such as Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit, will not be operating.

Public buildings and schools

Not only is Christmas Day a holiday, it's a Saturday. State, local and federal offices are closed on Christmas Day, as are school buildings.

Police and emergency services

These are unaffected by holidays.

Garbage and recycling pickup

Most garbage, organics and recycling pick-up services follow this rule: If your garbage and recycling pickup falls on or follows a holiday, your service will be picked up one day late. As always, the most reliable option is to check with your local service.

Parking meters

Parking meters won't be enforced Christmas Day in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Check your spot, however — not all metered spaces in Minneapolis are operated by the city. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, the University of Minnesota, and private organizations like Fairview/University Hospital operate their own meters and their holiday schedule may vary.

