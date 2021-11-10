What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2021

Thursday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military.

It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:

Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday. That goes for federal, county and city offices, as well as the federal and state courts.

Banks: As it's a federal holiday, many bank branches will be closed on Thursday but ATMs are still available. Meanwhile, the NYSE will be open and trading.

Mail, packages: The United States Postal Service is closed. However, UPS and FedEx are open for delivery and pick-up services.

Malls, stores, restaurants: Virtually all malls, stores and restaurants will be open on Thursday, with many offering special deals and discounts for veterans and current members of the armed services.

Libraries: Closed. That includes the major networks such as Hennepin County, Ramsey County, the Duluth Public Library, St. Paul Public Library, and the Rochester Public Library.

Parking: On-street parking meters are free in Minneapolis on Veterans Day, though some spaces operated by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and the University of Minnesota may not be – so be sure to check the meter if you're in one of their areas.

Parking meters in St. Paul are also not enforced on Thursday.

Buses and trains: Most public transportation services will run on a regular schedule on Thursday but be sure to check the schedule to confirm.

Minnesota's Veterans Day event

The state's official Veterans Day program will be held virtually again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 30-minute recorded program will be available on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website here starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Although we are not gathering in person, the importance of recognizing Minnesota’s Veterans for their service, sacrifice and resilience has not diminished,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “We encourage all Minnesotans to take a moment to thank the Veterans in their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy."

The program includes music and remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, Herke, Minnesota's Congressional Delegation and others.

You can read more about how Veterans Day, which started as Armistice Day, marking the unofficial end of World War I, came to be here.