What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

The state's official Veteran's Day event will take place in Inver Grove Heights.

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military.

It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:

Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed in observance of Veterans Day on Friday. That goes for federal, county and city offices, as well as the federal and state courts. 

Banks: As it's a federal holiday, many bank branches will be closed on Friday but ATMs are still available. However, the New York Stock Exchange will be open and trading.

Mail, packages: The United States Postal Service is closed. However, UPS and FedEx are open for delivery and pick-up services.

Malls, stores, restaurants: Most malls, stores and restaurants will be open on Friday, with many offering special deals and discounts for veterans and current members of the armed services.

Libraries: Closed. That includes the major networks such as Hennepin County, Ramsey County, the Duluth Public Library, St. Paul Public Library, and the Rochester Public Library.

Parking: On-street parking meters are free in Minneapolis on Veterans Day, though some spaces operated by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and the University of Minnesota may not be – so be sure to check the meter if you're in one of their areas.

Parking meters in St. Paul are also not enforced on Friday. 

Buses and trains: Most public transportation services will run on a regular schedule on Friday but be sure to check the schedule to confirm.

Minnesota honors Veterans Day 

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will host the State of Minnesota's official event in-person Friday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

The free event begins with a community breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the official program set to begin at 10 a.m. 

The program will feature remarks from Commissioner Larry Herke and state elected officials. 

A livestream of the event will be available here

