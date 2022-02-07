What's up with the 'Dave Ryan gave me crabs' billboards?

It just has to be a wacky radio stunt, but Bring Me The News' attempts to get answers about the "Dave Ryan gave me crabs" billboards seen all around the Twin Cities over the weekend have thus far gone unanswered.

When you hear the name "Dave Ryan" in the Twin Cities, most will think of the longtime KDWB morning show host. Both Ryan and the station have a long history of being associated with radio stunts, like the billboard KDWB put up in San Francisco taunting the 49ers before the Vikings ultimately got smoked in a playoff game a couple of years ago.

But this digital billboard is nothing more than a black background with white letters spelling out "Dave Ryan gave me crabs" with no further context regarding to which Dave Ryan the billboard refers.

The billboards were seen on I-94 near Rogers, I-35W in Blaine, at the I-494/I-35E interchange in Eagan, and who knows where else.

"I don’t know who Dave Ryan is but dude certainly did someone dirty and is paying for it in a way I get he never imagined," one Facebook user wrote.

We've poked and prodded and come up with no answers, while no one from KDWB's on-air staff has acknowledged online that the billboards exist. If Dave Ryan talked about it during his show Monday morning, we didn't hear it.

Twitter is also loaded with curious people who were stunned by the billboards.

Attempts to cook up an answer for the crabs billboard have so far failed, but we'll keep clawing away with hopes of eventually scratching this itch.