November 19, 2021
When do malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021?
Here's your guide to major indoor malls (plus a few outlet malls).
Thanksgiving week marks the start of the busiest shopping period of the year, with retailers and businesses hoping to lure eager spenders with a flurry of deals. But when can the buying bonanza start?

Here's a list of the opening hours for major indoor malls (plus a couple of outlet malls) on either Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. For a list of retail store hours, click here.

We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind individual stores within malls can set their own hours.

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Apache Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Burnsville Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Crossroads Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eden Prairie Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mall of America

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Maplewood Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Miller Hill Mall, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Moorhead Center Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Regular hours (7:15 a.m. for walking, 10 a.m. for shopping)

Ridgedale Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Rosedale Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Southdale Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

