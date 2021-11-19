When do malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021?
Thanksgiving week marks the start of the busiest shopping period of the year, with retailers and businesses hoping to lure eager spenders with a flurry of deals. But when can the buying bonanza start?
Here's a list of the opening hours for major indoor malls (plus a couple of outlet malls) on either Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. For a list of retail store hours, click here.
We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind individual stores within malls can set their own hours.
Albertville Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours
Apache Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Burnsville Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Crossroads Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Eden Prairie Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Mall of America
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Maplewood Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Miller Hill Mall, Duluth
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Moorhead Center Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Regular hours (7:15 a.m. for walking, 10 a.m. for shopping)
Ridgedale Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Rosedale Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Southdale Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Stoneridge Shopping Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.