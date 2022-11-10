When do Minnesota malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022?
The week of Thanksgiving marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, with things ramping up on Black Friday. But when do Minnesota malls open this year?
While most are closed on Thanksgiving day, many have extended hours on Black Friday.
We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals as well.
Also keep in mind individual stores within malls can set their own hours, and may well be open while the wider mall is closed.
Here’s what to know:
Albertville Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Apache Mall, Rochester
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Burnsville Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Crossroads Center, St. Cloud
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Eden Prairie Center
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mall of America
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Maplewood Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Miller Hiller Mall, Duluth
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Moorhead Center Mall
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (regular hours)
Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rosedale Center, Roseville
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southdale Mall, Edina
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stoneridge Shopping Center, Duluth
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodbury Common Premium Outlet
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.