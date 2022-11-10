Skip to main content
When do Minnesota malls open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2022?

Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, but many offer extended hours the next day on Black Friday.

The week of Thanksgiving marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, with things ramping up on Black Friday. But when do Minnesota malls open this year?

While most are closed on Thanksgiving day, many have extended hours on Black Friday. 

We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals as well. 

Also keep in mind individual stores within malls can set their own hours, and may well be open while the wider mall is closed.

Here’s what to know:

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Apache Mall, Rochester

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burnsville Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crossroads Center, St. Cloud

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eden Prairie Center

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mall of America

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Maplewood Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miller Hiller Mall, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Moorhead Center Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (regular hours)

Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rosedale Center, Roseville

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southdale Mall, Edina

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center, Duluth

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets, Eagan

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodbury Common Premium Outlet

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

