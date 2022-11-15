When do retail stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022?

Thanksgiving week is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. And with deals ramping up on Black Friday, some stores offer special hours.

We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind deals will be available through many retailers online starting Thanksgiving, even if physical stores aren't open that day.

Here's what to know about shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

Ace Hardware

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by stroe

Albertville Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies depending on store, but typically opening at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. till 9 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by store

Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop

Thanksgiving: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Hours can vary, but generally 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

CVS

Thanksgiving: Many locations are open, but pharmacy hours could differ

Black Friday: Generally normal hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Most locations are open at 5 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Regular hours

DSW

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Generally 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gamestop

Thanksgiving: Closed (via GameSpot)

Black Friday: Varies by store

GAP

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

H&M

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

IKEA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Menards

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open at 9 a.m. (via Good Housekeeping)

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Open at 3 p.m. (via Good Housekeeping)

Black Friday: Hours vary

Petco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

Petsmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open at 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Generally regular hours

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Typically opens at 7 a.m., though varies by location

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens

Thanksgiving: Regular hours (but can vary by location)

Black Friday: Generally regular hours

Woodbury Common Premium Outlet

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

World Market

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Check store location