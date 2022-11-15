When do retail stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022?
Thanksgiving week is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. And with deals ramping up on Black Friday, some stores offer special hours.
We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind deals will be available through many retailers online starting Thanksgiving, even if physical stores aren't open that day.
Here's what to know about shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:
Ace Hardware
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by stroe
Albertville Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies depending on store, but typically opening at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. till 9 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by store
Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shop
Thanksgiving: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours can vary, but generally 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
CVS
Thanksgiving: Many locations are open, but pharmacy hours could differ
Black Friday: Generally normal hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Most locations are open at 5 a.m.
Dollar General
Thanksgiving: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: Regular hours
DSW
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Generally 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gamestop
Thanksgiving: Closed (via GameSpot)
Black Friday: Varies by store
GAP
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
H&M
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by location
IKEA
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lowe's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Macy’s
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by location
Marshalls
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.
Menards
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nordstrom
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open at 9 a.m. (via Good Housekeeping)
Old Navy
Thanksgiving: Open at 3 p.m. (via Good Housekeeping)
Black Friday: Hours vary
Petco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by location
Petsmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open at 7 a.m.
Sam’s Club
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Generally regular hours
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Typically opens at 7 a.m., though varies by location
Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walgreens
Thanksgiving: Regular hours (but can vary by location)
Black Friday: Generally regular hours
Woodbury Common Premium Outlet
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
World Market
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Check store location