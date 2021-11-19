When do retail stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021?
Thanksgiving week marks the start of the busiest shopping period of the year, with retailers and businesses hoping to lure eager spenders with a flurry of deals. But when can the buying bonanza start?
Here's a list of the opening hours for major retailers on either Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. For a list of indoor mall holiday hours, click here.
We would also encourage you to check with local small businesses. There are too many to list here, but many will have special Black Friday hours and deals. Also keep in mind deals will be available through many retailers online starting Thanksgiving, even if physical stores aren't open that day.
Ace Hardware
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary by location
Albertville Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours
Barnes and Noble
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Generally 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bed Bath and Beyond
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops
Thanksgiving: Open at 9 a.m.
Black Friday: Open at 5 a.m.
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours can vary, but generally either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.
CVS
Thanksgiving: Many locations will be open, though pharmacy hours will likely differ
Black Friday: Generally normal hours
Dick's Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Most stores open 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
DSW
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by location, usually between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Gamestop
Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (via Tennessean)
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Gap
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. (via RetailMeNot)
H&M
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Varies by location
Home Depot
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open, but store hours vary
IKEA
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Regular store hours of 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Macy's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-11:50 p.m.
Marshalls
Thanksgiving: Closed (via The Holiday Hours)
Black Friday: Most opening at 7 a.m.
Menards
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open, but store hours vary
Nordstrom
Thanksgiving: Closed (via Tennessean)
Black Friday: Regular hours
Old Navy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary, some locations (such as at Eagan outlet mall) will open as early as 6 a.m.
Petco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Hours vary by location
Petsmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m. (via The Holiday Schedule)
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Most stores will open at 7 a.m., but exact hours can vary
Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan)
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
*Note: Individual stores within the mall can set their own hours
Walgreen's
Thanksgiving: 24-hour locations will remain open as usual, but other stores will be open 9 am.-6 p.m.; check ahead to be safe
Black Friday: Regular hours, for the most part
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Stores open at 5 a.m.
Woodbury Common Premium Outlets
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
World Market
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.