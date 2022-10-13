The Queen of Norway is visiting MN this week; here's where she'll be

The Queen of Norway is visiting Minnesota this week.

Queen Sonja is planning a few stops around the state starting Thursday, with her visit intended to highlight the strong ties between Norway and Minnesota's Norwegian-American community.

The queen will be in Minnesota for four days, leaving on Sunday, according to the Royal House of Norway.

Her first official visit will be with Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, as Norway and the Minnesota National Guard are also celebrating its 49th troop exchange, the longest-running military partnership between two nations.

On Friday, she will make a stop at St. Olaf College in Northfield for the first time since 2011.

According to the college, Queen Sonja will be meeting with students, faculty members, the Board of Regents and members of the Norwegian-American Historical Association. She will also be a part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Special Collections vault at Rølvaag Memorial Library on campus.

The college was founded in 1874 by Norwegian immigrants and has hosted members of the Norwegian royal family on several different occasions.

On Saturday, Queen Sonja will be attending the grand opening of Norway House's Innovation and Culture Center at 913 East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

The Norway House will host the Queen at a block party on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. According to the organization, the outdoor party will include "a ribbon cutting, food trucks, the dedication of the building, special guests, makers and community organizations, family activities," and more.

"Please dress appropriately. Bunads, Norwegian sweaters, and casual Autumn attire. Oh — and don’t forget to bring your Norwegian flag to wave proudly as Her Majesty arrives!" the organization said.

While the event doesn't require tickets, the Norway House encourages people who are interested in going to RSVP on their website.

Queen Sonja's final visit will be to the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis – better known as Mindekirken – to participate in its centennial service. The event, which is now full and no longer taking reservations, will be held on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The church is one of two churches in the United States that offers services in Norwegian, the Star Tribune reports.