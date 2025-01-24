Where to see the 2025 Oscar nominees in the Twin Cities

The 2025 Academy Award nominees have been unveiled, and many are still in theaters around the Twin Cities.

The Oscar nominees are in.

Emilia Pérez led the way with 13 nominations, followed closely by 10 each for Wicked and The Brutalist. So, it's time for the annual tradition of attempting to catch up on all the movies you've missed before the ceremony on March 2.

Between streaming and the expanded Best Picture field, it can get messy figuring out how to see all the nominated movies. Some, like Emilia Pérez or Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are only available streaming. Others are just hitting theaters. Other, like Dune: Part Two, hit theaters almost a year ago.

'The Brutalist' A24

We've dug through Twin Cities area theaters and streaming platforms to find out where you can see each of the films nominated in major categories. Here's how to see the 2025 Oscar nominees.

A NOTE: Movies come and go from theaters and streaming platforms. The below details were current at the time of publication. Moviegoers should check theaters ahead of time to confirm screening times and details.

Best Picture Nominees

Anora

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Original Screenplay, and one other

In theaters: Oakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan 23-25 and 27-28), Landmark Lagoon (through Jan. 30), AMC Mounds View, AMC Eden Prairie Mall

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

The Brutalist

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Original Screenplay, and four others

In theaters: Alamo Drafthouse, Main Cinema, Emagine Willow Creek, CMX Odyssey, Emagine White Bear, Emagine Eagan, Edina Theatre, West End Cinema, Oakdale Cinema, Landmark Lagoon, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove

Streaming: Not streaming

A Complete Unknown

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Director (James Mangold), Best Adapted Screenplay, and two others

In theaters: Alamo Drafthouse, St. Michael Cinema, Heights Theater, Main Cinema, Emagine Willow Creek, Emagine White Bear, Emagine Lakeville, Emagine Eagan, Grandview Theatre, Riverview Theater, West End Cinema, Oakdale Cinema, Parkwood Cinema, Rosemount Cinema, Southbridge Crossing Cinema, Landmark Lagoon, Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove, AMC Mounds View, Bloomington 13 Mall of America

Streaming: Not streaming

Conclave

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay, and four others

In theaters: Oakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Mounds View

Streaming: Peacock

Dune: Part Two

Nominated for: Best Picture and four others

In theaters: AMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie Mall

Streaming: Netflix and Max

Emilia Pérez

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana), Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature, and seven others

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Netflix

I'm Still Here

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Fernanda Torres), and Best International Feature

In theaters: AMC Eden Prairie Mall (starting Feb. 6), AMC Inver Grove (starting Feb. 6), AMC Mounds View (starting Feb. 7)

Streaming: Not streaming

Nickel Boys

Nominated for: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay

In theaters: Main Cinema, Edina Theatre, West End Cinema, Parkwood Cinema (starting Jan. 24), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove, AMC Mounds View, AMC Rosedale, AMC Mounds View

Streaming: Not streaming

The Substance

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Original Screenplay, and one other

In theaters: Oakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan. 24-29), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Mounds View (through Jan. 26), AMC Coon Rapids (through Jan. 23), Landmark Lagoon (Jan. 31–Feb. 4 and Feb. 6)

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

Wicked

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), and seven others

In theaters: Alamo Drafthouse, St. Michael Cinema, Emagine Willow Creek, Grandview Theatre, CMX Odyssey, Emagine White Bear, Emagine Lakeville, Emagine Eagan, Edina Theatre, West End Cinema, Oakdale Cinema, Parkwood Cinema, Rosemount Cinema, Southbridge Crossing Cinema, Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove, AMC Mounds View, Bloomington 13 Mall of America

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to buy)

Films nominated in other major categories

The Apprentice

Nominated for: Best Actor (Sebastian Stan) and Best Supporting Actor (Jeremy Strong)

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

Black Box Diaries

Nominated for: Best Documentary

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Fubo and Paramount+ with Showtime

Flow

Nominated for: Best Animated Film and Best International Film

In theaters: Riverview Theater (Jan. 31–Feb. 5), Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14 (through Jan. 23)

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

The Girl with the Needle

Nominated for: Best International Film

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Not streaming

Inside Out 2

Nominated for: Best Animated Film

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Disney+

Memoir of a Snail

Nominated for: Best Animated Film

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: AMC+

No Other Land

Nominated for: Best Documentary

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Not streaming

Porcelain War

Nominated for: Best Documentary

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Not streaming

A Real Pain

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin) and Best Original Screenplay

In theaters: Riverview Theater (Jan. 31–Feb. 5), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie Mall (through Jan. 25)

Streaming: Hulu

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Nominated for: Best International Film

In theaters: Main Cinema on Jan. 31, AMC Rosedale (starting Jan. 30), West End Cinema (starting Jan. 31), Landmark Lagoon (Jan. 31–Feb. 4 and Feb. 6)

Streaming: Not streaming

September 5

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay

In theaters: Emagine Willow Creek, Emagine White Bear (starting Jan. 24), Oakdale Cinema (starting Jan. 24), Plymouth Grand 15, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove

Streaming: Not streaming

Sing Sing

Nominated for: Best Actor (Colman Domingo), Best Adapted Screenplay, and one other

In theaters: Parkwood Cinema (Jan. 23–25 and 28-29), AMC Eden Prairie Mall (Jan. 24 and 26), AMC Mounds View

Streaming: Not streaming

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Nominated for: Best Documentary

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Kino

Sugarcane

Nominated for: Best Documentary

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Hulu and Disney+

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nominated for: Best Animated Film

In theaters: Not in theaters

Streaming: Netflix

The Wild Robot

Nominated for: Best Animated Film and two others

In theaters: Emagine Eagan (through Jan. 23), Oakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan. 23–24 and 27–30), Cinema Grill (through Jan. 30), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids (through Jan. 23), AMC Mounds View, AMC Eden Prairie Mall (Jan. 25–26)

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)