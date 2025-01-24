Skip to main content

Where to see the 2025 Oscar nominees in the Twin Cities

The 2025 Academy Award nominees have been unveiled, and many are still in theaters around the Twin Cities.

Emilia Pérez led the way with 13 nominations, followed closely by 10 each for Wicked and The Brutalist. So, it's time for the annual tradition of attempting to catch up on all the movies you've missed before the ceremony on March 2.

Between streaming and the expanded Best Picture field, it can get messy figuring out how to see all the nominated movies. Some, like Emilia Pérez or Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are only available streaming. Others are just hitting theaters. Other, like Dune: Part Two, hit theaters almost a year ago.

We've dug through Twin Cities area theaters and streaming platforms to find out where you can see each of the films nominated in major categories. Here's how to see the 2025 Oscar nominees.

A NOTE: Movies come and go from theaters and streaming platforms. The below details were current at the time of publication. Moviegoers should check theaters ahead of time to confirm screening times and details.

Best Picture Nominees

Anora

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Original Screenplay, and one other
In theatersOakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan 23-25 and 27-28), Landmark Lagoon (through Jan. 30), AMC Mounds ViewAMC Eden Prairie Mall

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

The Brutalist

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Adrien Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Original Screenplay, and four others
In theaters: Alamo DrafthouseMain Cinema, Emagine Willow CreekCMX OdysseyEmagine White Bear, Emagine Eagan, Edina Theatre, West End CinemaOakdale Cinema, Landmark Lagoon, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove
Streaming: Not streaming

A Complete Unknown

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Director (James Mangold), Best Adapted Screenplay, and two others
In theatersAlamo DrafthouseSt. Michael Cinema, Heights Theater, Main Cinema, Emagine Willow CreekEmagine White Bear, Emagine LakevilleEmagine Eagan, Grandview Theatre, Riverview TheaterWest End CinemaOakdale CinemaParkwood Cinema, Rosemount Cinema, Southbridge Crossing Cinema, Landmark Lagoon, Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver GroveAMC Mounds ViewBloomington 13 Mall of America
Streaming: Not streaming

Conclave

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay, and four others
In theatersOakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie MallAMC Mounds View
Streaming: Peacock

Dune: Part Two

Nominated for: Best Picture and four others
In theatersAMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie Mall
Streaming: Netflix and Max

Emilia Pérez

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldana), Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature, and seven others
In theaters: Not in theaters
StreamingNetflix

I'm Still Here

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Fernanda Torres), and Best International Feature
In theatersAMC Eden Prairie Mall (starting Feb. 6), AMC Inver Grove (starting Feb. 6), AMC Mounds View (starting Feb. 7)
Streaming: Not streaming

Nickel Boys

Nominated for: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay
In theatersMain CinemaEdina Theatre, West End CinemaParkwood Cinema (starting Jan. 24), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver GroveAMC Mounds View, AMC RosedaleAMC Mounds View
Streaming: Not streaming

The Substance

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Original Screenplay, and one other
In theatersOakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan. 24-29), AMC Southdale 16AMC Mounds View (through Jan. 26), AMC Coon Rapids (through Jan. 23), Landmark Lagoon (Jan. 31–Feb. 4 and Feb. 6)
Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

Wicked

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), and seven others
In theatersAlamo DrafthouseSt. Michael Cinema, Emagine Willow CreekGrandview TheatreCMX OdysseyEmagine White BearEmagine LakevilleEmagine Eagan, Edina Theatre, West End CinemaOakdale CinemaParkwood CinemaRosemount Cinema, Southbridge Crossing Cinema, Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14, AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver GroveAMC Mounds ViewBloomington 13 Mall of America
Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to buy)

Films nominated in other major categories

The Apprentice

Nominated for: Best Actor (Sebastian Stan) and Best Supporting Actor (Jeremy Strong)
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

Black Box Diaries

Nominated for: Best Documentary
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Fubo and Paramount+ with Showtime

Flow

Nominated for: Best Animated Film and Best International Film
In theaters: Riverview Theater (Jan. 31–Feb. 5), Plymouth Grand 15, Champlin 14 (through Jan. 23)
Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

The Girl with the Needle

Nominated for: Best International Film
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Not streaming

Inside Out 2

Nominated for: Best Animated Film
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Disney+

Memoir of a Snail

Nominated for: Best Animated Film
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: AMC+

No Other Land

Nominated for: Best Documentary
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Not streaming

Porcelain War

Nominated for: Best Documentary
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Not streaming

A Real Pain

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin) and Best Original Screenplay
In theaters: Riverview Theater (Jan. 31–Feb. 5), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Eden Prairie Mall (through Jan. 25)
Streaming: Hulu

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Nominated for: Best International Film
In theatersMain Cinema on Jan. 31, AMC Rosedale (starting Jan. 30), West End Cinema (starting Jan. 31), Landmark Lagoon (Jan. 31–Feb. 4 and Feb. 6)
Streaming: Not streaming

September 5

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay
In theatersEmagine Willow CreekEmagine White Bear (starting Jan. 24), Oakdale Cinema (starting Jan. 24), Plymouth Grand 15, AMC Eden Prairie Mall, AMC Southdale, AMC Inver Grove
Streaming: Not streaming

Sing Sing

Nominated for: Best Actor (Colman Domingo), Best Adapted Screenplay, and one other
In theatersParkwood Cinema (Jan. 23–25 and 28-29), AMC Eden Prairie Mall (Jan. 24 and 26), AMC Mounds View
Streaming: Not streaming

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Nominated for: Best Documentary
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Kino

Sugarcane

Nominated for: Best Documentary
In theaters: Not in theaters
Streaming: Hulu and Disney+

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nominated for: Best Animated Film
In theaters: Not in theaters
StreamingNetflix

The Wild Robot

Nominated for: Best Animated Film and two others
In theatersEmagine Eagan (through Jan. 23), Oakdale Cinema (through Jan. 23), Parkwood Cinema (Jan. 23–24 and 27–30), Cinema Grill (through Jan. 30), AMC Southdale 16, AMC Coon Rapids (through Jan. 23), AMC Mounds ViewAMC Eden Prairie Mall (Jan. 25–26)

Streaming: Amazon and Apple TV (to rent)

