In hilarious video, MN anchor caught staring at phone live on air

We all check our phones while at work. Most of us, though, aren't at risk of getting caught doing so during live TV.

Enter Dan Hanger, a familiar face for Duluth residents who have watched him on FOX 21 for more than a decade now, and KBJR before that. During Wednesday's 9 p.m. newscast, the cameras cut to Hanger with an over-the-shoulder graphic for next year's Duluth Air Show.

The only problem: Hanger's attention was on his phone, leading to a hilarious moment of realization (which he shared on his Facebook page):

"Oh my — you guys," he said, laughing. "I seriously didn't know I was on. Look at my glasses, I thought we were going to weather. Isn't that funny."

He gathers himself, saying "That's a blooper if we ever saw one."

"Who cares, so what, I was looking at Instagram," he continued, before jumping into the air show story with real enthusiasm.

Funny enough, Hanger has gone viral before, even being featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During a 2018 newscast, he and sports anchor Sam Ali got into an inadvertently sexual back-and-forth that can only be described as hilariously awkward.