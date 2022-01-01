Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

2021 saw a lot of changes to TV news stations in the Twin Cities. Here's a round-up of who viewers said goodbye to, the new faces they welcomed, and some other news you may have missed during the past 52 weeks.

Who left?

Dec. 30, 2020: Technically not this year, but Dave Dahl's 43-year run on KSTP came to an end in the final hours of 2020 — so really, viewers felt the change in 2021.

Jan. 13: Speaking of Dahl, KSTP named Ken Barlow as the station's new chief meteorologist, and promoted Wren Clair to the primary evening meteorologist role.

June 19: Sad news as longtime FOX 9 reporter and anchor Iris Perez announced she is officially retiring. She'd been hit by a distracted driver in February of 2020, and said over the summer she is still coping with symptoms of a traumatic brain injury.

July 8: WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero revealed she is leaving for California, where she had a job lined up with the ABC station in Los Angeles.

Aug. 9: Longtime KARE 11 sports anchor Eric Perkins said goodbye to Twin Cities viewers — doing so in the most Eric Perkins way possible. Watch the video here.

Aug. 13: KSTP anchor Jackie Cain revealed she would be leaving the station to " let life move at a much slower pace." She planned to move back to the Pittsburgh area to be closer to family.

Sept. 15: Twin Cities Live co-host Steve Patterson said he is leaving the popular weekday afternoon program on KSTP-TV after seven years on the job.

Nov. 18: FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey announced she is taking a break from TV news to pursue a competitive snowboarding career. Godfrey had her left leg below the knee amputated after a boating accident in 2017 and hopes to qualify for the 2022 Paralympics.

Nov. 19: Longtime Valley News Live morning anchor Lisa Budeau left the station abruptly under curious circumstances. There was speculation it may have involved a Facebook post Budeau made about a local restaurant, but that was not confirmed.

Fresh faces

Jan. 15: Heather Brown was named as the new WCCO This Morning anchor alongside mainstay Jason DeRusha.

June 12: Former WCCO reporter Mary McGuire returned to Twin Cities TV screens this year, joining FOX 9 in a freelance role. The Edina native is married to another Twin Cities TV journalist, KSTP anchor Brett Hoffland.

June 14: Brittney Ermon announced that she will be making the move from Madison to Minneapolis after landing a reporting job with KSTP-TV.

June 15: Pafoua Yang said she was joining WCCO in a reporting role, having previously worked at CCX Media in the Twin Cities and WLUK FOX 11 news in Green Bay.

Aug. 8: San Diego reporter and TV personality Jack Molmud announced he is joining KARE 11, The plan was to pair him with Boyd Huppert.

Aug. 16: Nathan O'Neal, an award-winning reporter from Arizona, announced he is joining FOX 9 as an investigative reporter.

Oct. 6: KSTP welcomed a new meteorologist, Matt Serwe, who was most recently with Omaha's KETV First News.

Oct. 25: Former WCCO intern Kirsten Mitchell announced she is returning to the Twin Cities station as a reporter, after spending the past two-and-a-half years in Fresno, California.

Former anchors

March 9: Ex-KARE 11 anchor Blake McCoy's status at a D.C. TV station became murky after he was suspended by WTTG for a tweet, in which he expressed annoyance that obese people may qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of health care workers. He no longer works for the station.

June 16: Former KARE 11 reporter Ivory Hecker was fired by a Houston news station after going off-script during a live shot. She complained about Bitcoin coverage and said she was told to stop posting about an unproven COVID-19 treatment.

ICYMI

May 13: Jennifer McDermed, a FOX 9 meteorologist, went viral with a hilarious clip in which she laughed her way through a camera glitch. Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and Fox News all shared the clip, which you can watch here.

July 5: Watch: WCCO catches kid's passionate air-saxophone performance. Just watch it.

July 5: KARE 11's Jana Shortal and her then-fiancée (now wife) announced they were expecting a child this winter. Isaac, Shortal announced, was born Dec. 19.

July 30: KARE personalities Belinda Jensen, Kris Laudien, Rena Sarigianopoulos, Randy Shaver and Gia Vang presented the clues for a Jeopardy! category one day over the summer. We've got all the clues here, if you want to test your Minnesota knowledge.

Sept. 1: FOX 9 and KSTP both rolled out new morning shows.

Oct. 8: St. Paul native Chenue Her became the first Hmong male news anchor in the U.S. KARE 11's Gia Vang, who is also Hmong, offered up a surprise congratulations.

Nov. 1: KARE 11's Boyd Huppert opened up about his recent cancer diagnosis, saying: "I want every day that I can get."

Nov. 5: If you missed it, FOX 21 anchor Dan Hanger had quite the reaction when he got caught looking at Instagram live on air. Catch the viral video here.