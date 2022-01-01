Twin Cities TV news: Who said goodbye and who joined the scene in 2021?

Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Who left Twin Cities TV news stations in 2021? And who were the new faces on our screens?
Your round-up of the goodbyes and hellos in the Twin Cities TV over the past year.
2021 saw a lot of changes to TV news stations in the Twin Cities. Here's a round-up of who viewers said goodbye to, the new faces they welcomed, and some other news you may have missed during the past 52 weeks.

Who left?

Dec. 30, 2020: Technically not this year, but Dave Dahl's 43-year run on KSTP came to an end in the final hours of 2020 — so really, viewers felt the change in 2021.

Jan. 13: Speaking of Dahl, KSTP named Ken Barlow as the station's new chief meteorologist, and promoted Wren Clair to the primary evening meteorologist role.

June 19: Sad news as longtime FOX 9 reporter and anchor Iris Perez announced she is officially retiring. She'd been hit by a distracted driver in February of 2020, and said over the summer she is still coping with symptoms of a traumatic brain injury. 

July 8: WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero revealed she is leaving for California, where she had a job lined up with the ABC station in Los Angeles

Aug. 9: Longtime KARE 11 sports anchor Eric Perkins said goodbye to Twin Cities viewers — doing so in the most Eric Perkins way possible. Watch the video here.

Aug. 13: KSTP anchor Jackie Cain revealed she would be leaving the station to " let life move at a much slower pace." She planned to move back to the Pittsburgh area to be closer to family.

Sept. 15: Twin Cities Live co-host Steve Patterson said he is leaving the popular weekday afternoon program on KSTP-TV after seven years on the job.

Nov. 18: FOX 9's Courtney Godfrey announced she is taking a break from TV news to pursue a competitive snowboarding career. Godfrey had her left leg below the knee amputated after a boating accident in 2017 and hopes to qualify for the 2022 Paralympics.

Nov. 19: Longtime Valley News Live morning anchor Lisa Budeau left the station abruptly under curious circumstances. There was speculation it may have involved a Facebook post Budeau made about a local restaurant, but that was not confirmed.

Fresh faces

Jan. 15: Heather Brown was named as the new WCCO This Morning anchor alongside mainstay Jason DeRusha. 

June 12: Former WCCO reporter Mary McGuire returned to Twin Cities TV screens this year, joining FOX 9 in a freelance role. The Edina native is married to another Twin Cities TV journalist, KSTP anchor Brett Hoffland.

June 14: Brittney Ermon announced that she will be making the move from Madison to Minneapolis after landing a reporting job with KSTP-TV.

June 15: Pafoua Yang said she was joining WCCO in a reporting role, having previously worked at CCX Media in the Twin Cities and WLUK FOX 11 news in Green Bay.

Aug. 8: San Diego reporter and TV personality Jack Molmud announced he is joining KARE 11, The plan was to pair him with Boyd Huppert.

Aug. 16: Nathan O'Neal, an award-winning reporter from Arizona, announced he is joining FOX 9 as an investigative reporter

Oct. 6: KSTP welcomed a new meteorologist, Matt Serwe, who was most recently with Omaha's KETV First News.

Oct. 25: Former WCCO intern Kirsten Mitchell announced she is returning to the Twin Cities station as a reporter, after spending the past two-and-a-half years in Fresno, California.

Former anchors

March 9: Ex-KARE 11 anchor Blake McCoy's status at a D.C. TV station became murky after he was suspended by WTTG for a tweet, in which he expressed annoyance that  obese people may qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of health care workers. He no longer works for the station.

June 16: Former KARE 11 reporter Ivory Hecker was fired by a Houston news station after going off-script during a live shot. She complained about Bitcoin coverage and said she was told to stop posting about an unproven COVID-19 treatment.

ICYMI

May 13: Jennifer McDermed, a FOX 9 meteorologist, went viral with a hilarious clip in which she laughed her way through a camera glitch. Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and Fox News all shared the clip, which you can watch here.

July 5: Watch: WCCO catches kid's passionate air-saxophone performance. Just watch it.

July 5: KARE 11's Jana Shortal and her then-fiancée (now wife) announced they were expecting a child this winter. Isaac, Shortal announced, was born Dec. 19.

July 30: KARE personalities Belinda JensenKris LaudienRena SarigianopoulosRandy Shaver and Gia Vang presented the clues for a Jeopardy! category one day over the summer. We've got all the clues here, if you want to test your Minnesota knowledge.

Sept. 1: FOX 9 and KSTP both rolled out new morning shows

Oct. 8: St. Paul native Chenue Her became the first Hmong male news anchor in the U.S. KARE 11's Gia Vang, who is also Hmong, offered up a surprise congratulations.

Nov. 1: KARE 11's Boyd Huppert opened up about his recent cancer diagnosis, saying: "I want every day that I can get."

Nov. 5: If you missed it, FOX 21 anchor Dan Hanger had quite the reaction when he got caught looking at Instagram live on air. Catch the viral video here.

