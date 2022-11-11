Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

A technical issue in Minnesota is to blame for a delay in a record-setting Powerball drawing earlier this week.

A winning $2.04 billion ticket matching all numbers was confirmed to be purchased in Southern California.

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Lottery said the issue related to its two-tiered verification process, delaying the scheduled Monday night drawing for almost 10 hours into Tuesday morning.

So what exactly caused the technical glitch in Minnesota?

"For several hours, we couldn't complete our essential verification processes because of a communications problem with an external vendor's computer system," a state lottery official told Bring Me The News, adding issues like these typically last an hour at the most.

An official said the problem was detected just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"From the time the Minnesota Lottery sold its last Powerball ticket at 9 p.m. until about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, our team worked with its Internal Control System vendor to fix the communications problem. However, at about 1:45 a.m., our Internal Control System vendor determined that it could not process the data it had collected throughout the day."

The process was restarted at about 2:15 a.m. to readdress the day's sales data. Due to the high volume of sales, the process took longer than usual. The Minnesota Lottery affirms that "at no time was the sales data or the game compromised."

Both vendors the Minnesota Lottery works with — a Central Gaming System and an independent Internal Control System vendor — were unable to communicate in real time with Minnesota Lottery and as a result could not "balance" – ie. verify that every data entry sent between the two systems perfectly match.

The Central Gaming System vendor is responsible for printing tickets and tracking each lottery transaction, while the Internal Control System vendor checks the work of the Central Gaming System.

"This division of responsibilities is essential so that no one, including Minnesota Lottery staff or either of the Minnesota Lottery’s key vendors, could compromise a lottery game," an official stated.

The Minnesota Lottery said, while many were disappointed with the delay, it's in the lottery's best interest to guarantee every purchased lottery ticket has a fair and equal process for a chance to win.

The lottery is working with its two vendors to minimize delays in the future and further address existing processes and contingency plans.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding. While we can’t promise another delay won’t occur, we can promise that the security and integrity of the Minnesota Lottery will remain our top priority," an official said.

The winning ticket was sold at a Altadena, Calif. gas station owned by Joseph Chahayed, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Syria in 1980, the Los Angeles Times reported.