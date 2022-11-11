Skip to main content
Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

An official with the Minnesota Lottery explains.

Bring Me The News

An official with the Minnesota Lottery explains.

A technical issue in Minnesota is to blame for a delay in a record-setting Powerball drawing earlier this week.

A winning $2.04 billion ticket matching all numbers was confirmed to be purchased in Southern California. 

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Lottery said the issue related to its two-tiered verification process, delaying the scheduled Monday night drawing for almost 10 hours into Tuesday morning.

So what exactly caused the technical glitch in Minnesota?

"For several hours, we couldn't complete our essential verification processes because of a communications problem with an external vendor's computer system," a state lottery official told Bring Me The News, adding issues like these typically last an hour at the most.

An official said the problem was detected just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"From the time the Minnesota Lottery sold its last Powerball ticket at 9 p.m. until about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, our team worked with its Internal Control System vendor to fix the communications problem. However, at about 1:45 a.m., our Internal Control System vendor determined that it could not process the data it had collected throughout the day."

The process was restarted at about 2:15 a.m. to readdress the day's sales data. Due to the high volume of sales, the process took longer than usual. The Minnesota Lottery affirms that "at no time was the sales data or the game compromised."

Both vendors the Minnesota Lottery works with — a Central Gaming System and an independent Internal Control System vendor — were unable to communicate in real time with Minnesota Lottery and as a result could not "balance" – ie. verify that every data entry sent between the two systems perfectly match.

The Central Gaming System vendor is responsible for printing tickets and tracking each lottery transaction, while the Internal Control System vendor checks the work of the Central Gaming System.

"This division of responsibilities is essential so that no one, including Minnesota Lottery staff or either of the Minnesota Lottery’s key vendors, could compromise a lottery game," an official stated.

The Minnesota Lottery said, while many were disappointed with the delay, it's in the lottery's best interest to guarantee every purchased lottery ticket has a fair and equal process for a chance to win.

The lottery is working with its two vendors to minimize delays in the future and further address existing processes and contingency plans.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding. While we can’t promise another delay won’t occur, we can promise that the security and integrity of the Minnesota Lottery will remain our top priority," an official said.

The winning ticket was sold at a Altadena, Calif. gas station owned by Joseph Chahayed, who immigrated to Los Angeles from Syria in 1980, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Next Up

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Why exactly was the Powerball drawing delayed because of Minnesota?

An official with the Minnesota Lottery explains.

Boswell Coal Plant
MN News

Minnesota Power's plan to sunset coal plants by 2035 approved

The utility will invest heavily in wind and solar power.

snow
MN Weather

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.

TaylorSwiftPixlr
MN Music and Radio

Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to 2023 tour

Tickets go on sale next week.

MurderVictimBrooklynPark
MN News

Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 8.06.01 AM
MN News

50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds

A resident and dog were evacuated prior to crews arriving.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 7.43.21 PM
MN Weather

On anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a stormy day on Lake Superior

Gale warnings were in place on the lake.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 4.02.32 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20

The ABC special airs Friday.

u.s. flag
MN Lifestyle

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

The state's official Veteran's Day event will take place in Inver Grove Heights.

VenturaWalzPhoto
MN News

Jesse Ventura claims Walz told him to get ready for marijuana legalization

Ventura said the governor also invited him to a future signing of the bill.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 2.55.30 PM
MN Weird

Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity

The MPR raccoon, the Lowertown beaver and, now, the Grand Avenue pig.

image
MN News

Construction on I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete

The three-year projected expanded lanes of traffic on the highway.

Related

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot grows to $1.9 billion; three $50K winners in MN

It keeps on rolling over.

Power ball tickets
Minnesota Life

Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

This marks the second seven-figure winner in Duluth in five months.

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 11.23.49 AM
MN News

2 Minnesotans win $1M each in Mega Millions drawing

The winner of the $1.3 billion ticket was confirmed in Illinois.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 12.47.20 PM
MN Lifestyle

Luck strikes in Minnesota: lottery winners in Duluth, Grand Marais

The North Shore just so happened to be a lucky place to be this past weekend.

Minnesota Life

Winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Minnesota won $1 million.