Wicked Kitchen to debut plant-based food at Timberwolves games this year

The plant-based concession stand will be the first of its kind at the Target Center.

Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based food brand, is debuting a concession stand at Minnesota Timberwolves games for the 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves and Wicked Kitchen announced Monday that they are partnering to create a 100% animal-free food option to provide an alternative option to the typical stadium food.

The products will be served in the Target Center's Club Level and VIP Lounge. An ice cream cart will also be at the stadium.

It's one of four new vendor stands at Target Center for this season, with other local names including El Burrito Mercado, Butcher & The Boar and Bibigo/Schwan's debuting. For a detailed list of what's new this season, click here.

"It's an honor to provide our hometown team with a Wicked experience that fans will love and crave," said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. "We know our foods will quickly be fan favorites and on par with the amazing team this year. More and more players are moving to eating plant-based, and we want to give the fans the same opportunity."

According to Wicked Kitchen, some of the foods offered will include "chef-created subs, burgers and ice creams, all made entirely of plant-based ingredients."

Chef Chad Sarno, who co-founded Wicked Kitchen with his brother Derek, will oversee the menu at the Target Center. 

"With this menu, we pushed the boundaries of traditional game day favorites for bold-flavored offerings that are good for the planet and free from animals," said Sarno. "We are offering the best sporting arena concession items in the country and upping the game."

The full menu lineup at the Target Center includes:

Plant-Based Sandwiches

  • Grilled Chorizo Brat - Bratwurst with spicy harissa mayo, sautéed peppers and onions, tossed with shaved lettuce on a sub roll
  • Jalapeño Gouda Burger - Jalapeño patty, melted vegan gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and creamy, zesty Wicked burger sauce
  • Meatball Sub - Italian-seasoned meatballs with Wicked's famous Nana's red sauce and topped with parmesan on a garlic-butter sub roll
P1000605

Plant-Based Ice Cream Treats

  • Berry White Stick - Vanilla ice cream with raspberry swirl, dipped in white vegan chocolate
  • Chocolate & Almond Stick - Vanilla ice cream with toasted almond dipped in milk chocolate
  • Chocolate & Red Berry Cone - chocolate ice cream, red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten-free cone

Wicked Foods products are sold at 12 locations in Minnesota, including Kowalski's Markets, local co-operatives in Minneapolis and three Whole Foods Co-op locations in Duluth.

