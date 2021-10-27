Wild Bill's taking over The Liffey's spot in downtown St. Paul

A fourth Wild Bill's Sports Saloon is opening in the Twin Cities, right in the spot that The Liffey occupied for the better part of two decades in downtown St. Paul.

The Liffey announced this week that it is permanently closing, having never reopened after shutting its doors during the spring 2020 shutdown that was aimed at preventing coronavirus outbreaks.

The Wild Bill's website is already promoting job openings for its "coming soon" sports saloon at 175 West 7th Street, located across the street from the Xcel Energy Center. Available jobs include assistant general manager, kitchen managers, bartenders, servers, line cooks, expos and dishwashers.

An exact opening date has not been disclosed.

The St. Paul location will be the fourth in the metro, joining Apple Valley, Blaine and Woodbury. There are also Wild Bill's in Rochester, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

The Liffey, operated by the group Cara Irish Pubs, had been a mainstay in downtown St. Paul, across from the Xcel Energy Center, since its opening in 2003. It is named after a river in Ireland that flows through Dublin, with owners promising to "commemorate our long heritage and bring a wee piece of the Emerald Isle to our patrons."

Cara Irish Pubs also operates Kieran's in Minneapolis and The Local West End in St. Louis Park, both of which are open; as well as The Local Downtown Minneapolis, which is currently closed but slated to reopen.