Wild Mountain is first ski hill to open for season in North America

Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened Tuesday, claiming the mantle of being the first ski hill to open for the season in North America in the process.

The earliest opening in the ski hill's history happened ten years ago on Oct. 7, according to Wild Mountain President Sara Larsen. Tuesday's opening marked the second earliest date, with another Oct. 18 opening on the books in 1992.

"Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," Larsen wrote.

Wild Mountain will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning regular season hours from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Improvements for the 2022/2023 season (courtesy of Wild Mountain).

Wild Mountain operates on 100% clean energy and is the only CarbonNeutral Certified ski resort in North America, according to its website.

Season passes for the 2022/2023 season are on-sale for $439 through Nov. 14 and $459 afterwards. Season-long night passes to be used after 4 p.m. are available for $159.

Find all ticket information here.