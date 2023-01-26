Wilde Cafe on St. Anthony Main to rebrand as Pivo Riverplace

Wilde Cafe & Spirits is rebranding as Pivo Riverplace on St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis.

The switch will be made official on Feb. 1, with "new decor, new logo, and a new dinner menu," according to the restaurant.

In addition, the establishment also said it's adding a new bar in March and new awning and windows by April.

However, much of what Wilde Cafe has offered will remain intact — including brunch, coffee, and the riverfront patio.

The name "Pivo" translates to "beer" in 78 different languages. The rebrand will focus on being "the best pilsner-focused pub in Minnesota."

New owners — Ryan Pulkrabek and Christy O'Keefe — took over the St. Anthony Main location in November 2022, according to the Mill City Times.