Skip to main content
Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

Bring Me The News

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good.

A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed."

The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left one person injured and smashed a front window. The bar opened later in 2022.

But now it appears to be closed for good, though no reason has been provided for the permanent shutdown.

Williams Uptown

The bar's Facebook page, Instagram account, and website have also disappeared, but its Twitter account is still active, albeit private.

Its last posts were on Monday, encouraging people to visit the bar on Thanksgiving evening for the Vikings v. Patriots game.

Williams has been in business in Uptown since the 1970s, Racket MN reports. The building that houses the bar was bought in 2018 by real estate firm The Ackerberg Group.

Next Up

Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar
MN Food & Drink

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

pixabay-fire-truck-side-close
MN News

Four children aged 3-12 die in northern Iowa house fire

The tragic fire happened just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-19 at 1.59.52 PM
MN Business

Target claims 'organized crime' contributed to $400M loss

Target's anti-theft measures have been particularly noticeable in downtown Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 9.52.16 AM
MN Lifestyle

Give to the Max Day 2022: Here's how you can help local nonprofits

Today is the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.07.54 AM
MN Shopping

Target announces launch of its 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale

It comes a day after the retailer announced a major drop in profits.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 5.46.58 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Actress and singer Christina Milian spotted filming in Duluth

A local nail salon has received a boost from the film production.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

image
MN News

Police: Fleeing suspect smashes into Paul Bunyan Mall entrance

The mall said its main entrance will remain closed until further notice due to the incident.

Malcolm Jon Harrington
MN News

Jan Malcolm, John Harrington to leave roles in Walz cabinet

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller also won't be seeking reappointment.

Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 12.19.03 PM
MN Shopping

Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan

The since-demolished Starks Bar & Grill opened in 1975.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Related

Williams Uptown Pub
MN News

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes indefinitely after shooting

Reports say police have arrested two suspects in the incident.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Shopping

Urban Outfitters store in Uptown to close

A number of national chains have departed Uptown in recent years.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

Rock Bottom Brewery
MN Food & Drink

Rock Bottom Brewery closes in downtown Minneapolis

The brewery chain has closed its doors.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 5.03.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Brothers Bar & Grill closes in downtown Minneapolis

The Midwest chain closed its St. Cloud location in 2018.

Screen Shot 2020-06-17 at 10.52.34 AM
MN Food & Drink

Outback Steakhouse closes for good in Roseville

It's the latest Twin Cities restaurant to shut its doors amid the pandemic.

Red's Savoy
MN Food & Drink

Pizza chains close restaurants in Uptown and St. Cloud

The pizza joints shut their doors this week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 9.05.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Able Seedhouse + Brewery in NE Minneapolis to close

The brewery and its onsite food truck, Animales Burger Co., will both be open for their last day on Saturday.