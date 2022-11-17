Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar in Minneapolis has closed its doors for good.

A sign on the door of the bar on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown states: "Sadly we must say goodbye. Williams is permanently closed."

The bar announced its indefinite closure this past January after a shooting left one person injured and smashed a front window. The bar opened later in 2022.

But now it appears to be closed for good, though no reason has been provided for the permanent shutdown.

The bar's Facebook page, Instagram account, and website have also disappeared, but its Twitter account is still active, albeit private.

Its last posts were on Monday, encouraging people to visit the bar on Thanksgiving evening for the Vikings v. Patriots game.

Williams has been in business in Uptown since the 1970s, Racket MN reports. The building that houses the bar was bought in 2018 by real estate firm The Ackerberg Group.