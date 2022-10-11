Skip to main content
Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

This marks the second seven-figure winner in Duluth in five months.

JustGrimes, Flickr

This marks the second seven-figure winner in Duluth in five months.

A $1 million dollar Powerball winning ticket was recently bought in Duluth.

The Minnesota State Lottery (MSL) said the first five numbers on the ticket matched the Oct. 10 draw numbers, winning $1 million. It was bought at a Holiday Stationstore at 5699 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth.

The gas station will receive $5,000 for selling the million-dollar ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers for the recent drawing were: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which has now grown to $420 million.

In June, another $1 million Powerball winner in Duluth was discovered along with a $50,000 Powerball tickets being bought in Grand Marais. In January, two Minnesotans won $1 million each in the New Year's Day lottery.

The name of the winner will not be revealed unless they decide to opt in to publicity. 

Next Up

Power ball tickets
Minnesota Life

Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

This marks the second seven-figure winner in Duluth in five months.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

Life Link
MN News

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The boy was flown out to a hospital Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 9.25.31 AM
Home and Garden

Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

ambulance
WI News

14-year-old girl dead, two others seriously injured in high-speed crash

A 16-year-old boy who was driving has been arrested.

Blink-182_2011-12-11_10
MN Music and Radio

Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.37.05 AM
MN News

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

University of Minnesota
MN News

1,500 University of Minnesota service workers vote in favor of strike

Teamsters 320 announced the 'overwhelming' vote in favor of strike action on Monday.

Deer on road
MN News

Motorcycle-deer crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured

The man was taken to Regions Hospital in a serious condition.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.24.54 PM
MN News

Waite Park woman arrested in alleged hate crime attack on Somali man

The incident happened Saturday afternoon.

image
Places to Go

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Small towns in Minnesota are among the coziest in America.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 12.47.20 PM
MN Lifestyle

Luck strikes in Minnesota: lottery winners in Duluth, Grand Marais

The North Shore just so happened to be a lucky place to be this past weekend.

Minnesota Life

No Powerball winner again, as jackpot swells to $750M

It's that time again to throw away money on a 292 million-to-1 chance.

powerball-screengrab-03-27-2019
MN Lifestyle

What are the odds? WI gets $768.4M Powerball jackpot win

The odds of hitting all six numbers correctly are 1 in 292,201,338.

Minnesota Life

Powerball ticket sold in the north metro is worth $1 million

A $50,000 winner was also sold in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Life

MN couple claims $1M Powerball ticket; 4 other big prizes claimed

Four $1 million lotto tickets have been claimed in Minnesota in 2020.

Minnesota Lottery
Minnesota Life

$1M-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Twin Cities

A Cub Foods in Arden Hills had the winning ticket.

Minnesota Life

Winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Minnesota won $1 million.

MN News

Update: 2 people who won $1M from Powerball claimed their prizes this week

The odds of winning $1 million from Powerball are 1 in 11,688,053.