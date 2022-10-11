Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

A $1 million dollar Powerball winning ticket was recently bought in Duluth.

The Minnesota State Lottery (MSL) said the first five numbers on the ticket matched the Oct. 10 draw numbers, winning $1 million. It was bought at a Holiday Stationstore at 5699 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth.

The gas station will receive $5,000 for selling the million-dollar ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers for the recent drawing were: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which has now grown to $420 million.

In June, another $1 million Powerball winner in Duluth was discovered along with a $50,000 Powerball tickets being bought in Grand Marais. In January, two Minnesotans won $1 million each in the New Year's Day lottery.

The name of the winner will not be revealed unless they decide to opt in to publicity.