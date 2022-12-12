Skip to main content
Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

Gambit Brewing Company is slated to open in mid-January in downtown St. Paul's historic Pioneer Endicott building. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

A rural Wisconsin brewpub duo are making plans to open a new brewery in the historic Pioneer Endicott building in downtown St. Paul. 

Gambit Brewing Company owner and head brewer Josh Secaur said they're hoping to open the new Lowertown taproom in mid-January. 

Secaur has spent the last three years of head brewer of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, Wisconsin. Bobtown owner Mike Christenson is joining Secaur in the venture and will serve as Gambit's front of house manager. 

The brewery and taproom space off 4th Street East has been vacant since 12welve Eyes Brewing called it quits in June 2019. The rest of the building is bustling with apartments. 

"They have a super tight community in that building," Secaur said, adding they are hoping to be a hub for residents of Lowertown. 

The vibe for Gambit will be relaxed and play on Art Deco and Speakeasy design elements. 

"The history of the building kind of shows through in the taproom," Secaur said. "There's a lot of cool historical aspects that we are trying to hang on to." 

What's on tap 

The tap list being prepared for the opening will feature a blonde, a Belgium blonde, a coffee beer, a couple of IPAs and a couple fruit-infused beers. 

Secaur said they're hoping to allow the community to drive where the tap list goes over time. 

"We kind of want a little bit of everything out there to start with," he said. 

An upscale hard seltzer program is also being planned, with house-made syrups and seasonal ingredients to be rolled out as operations expand. 

Next Up

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

squirrel, snow
MN News

Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house

The man said he was at "war" with squirrels, according to the complaint.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Caribou Coffee is celebrating 30 years in business.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Minnesota man gets 20 years for trying to mail drugs into prisons

Walter "Disney" Davis pleaded guilty in June.

snow
MN Weather

On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible

It's an extremely difficult forecast due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

YellowSacSpiders
WI News

Wisconsin school reopens after spiders bit teacher, student

The middle school found more than 30 yellow sac spiders in the building.

image
MN News

Proposed mental health center in West St. Paul aims to fill gap in care spectrum

The center would serve an estimated 150 clients in mental health crisis annually, according to Dakota County.

JanetJacksonFlickr
MN Music and Radio

Janet Jackson to perform at Xcel Energy Center in 2023

Ludacris is the opening act.

NathanVanAlfredLuongMugBrownCo
MN News

Minnesota pastor accused of criminal sexual conduct with 17-year-old

The teenager went to the pastor seeking spiritual guidance, according to the complaint.

MplsMcDonalds
MN News

Guns found, 2 youths arrested after crashing car in McDonald's parking lot

Police said they found multiple guns inside the vehicle.

Related

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

image
MN Food & Drink

Khyber Pass Café closes after 37 years in St. Paul

The family-owned Macalester-Groveland restaurant says goodbye.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 2.08.17 PM
MN Food & Drink

There's no place like The Gnome: St. Paul restaurant opens this summer

A new restaurant will also occupy the former Blackbird space in Minneapolis.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 4.25.35 PM
MN Food & Drink

Roots Cafe, a youth-led coffee shop, opens on St. Paul's East Side

Expanded hours are expected this fall.