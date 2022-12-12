Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A rural Wisconsin brewpub duo are making plans to open a new brewery in the historic Pioneer Endicott building in downtown St. Paul.

Gambit Brewing Company owner and head brewer Josh Secaur said they're hoping to open the new Lowertown taproom in mid-January.

Secaur has spent the last three years of head brewer of Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill in Roberts, Wisconsin. Bobtown owner Mike Christenson is joining Secaur in the venture and will serve as Gambit's front of house manager.

The brewery and taproom space off 4th Street East has been vacant since 12welve Eyes Brewing called it quits in June 2019. The rest of the building is bustling with apartments.

"They have a super tight community in that building," Secaur said, adding they are hoping to be a hub for residents of Lowertown.

The vibe for Gambit will be relaxed and play on Art Deco and Speakeasy design elements.

"The history of the building kind of shows through in the taproom," Secaur said. "There's a lot of cool historical aspects that we are trying to hang on to."

What's on tap

The tap list being prepared for the opening will feature a blonde, a Belgium blonde, a coffee beer, a couple of IPAs and a couple fruit-infused beers.

Secaur said they're hoping to allow the community to drive where the tap list goes over time.

"We kind of want a little bit of everything out there to start with," he said.

An upscale hard seltzer program is also being planned, with house-made syrups and seasonal ingredients to be rolled out as operations expand.