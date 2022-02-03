WI man stops to gas up snowmobile, buys $1M winning lotto ticket

Skip to main content
Wisconsin man stops to put gas in his snowmobile, buys $1M winning lotto ticket

He matched the first five numbers in a Powerball drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery

A Wisconsin man who stopped at a Marathon to fill up his snowmobile left the gas station a future millionaire.

Daniel Bellefeuille of Spooner, Wisconsin, won $1 million by matching the first five numbers of the Jan. 17 Powerball drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery

"This comes at the right time because I'm going to retire," Bellefeuille, a builder and construction worker, said in a news release.

He told the Wisconsin Lottery he'll use the money to finish building a house on property he owns, and to buy a new, pre-owned vehicle. He's pictured above, holding the winning check with his partner Cathy Stoklasa, after claiming the winnings Monday.

The Marathon that sold him his Powerball ticket, located at 730 S. River St., will get a $20,000 a bonus. 

wisconsin powerball winner spooner jan 2022
