Skip to main content

Wisconsin school cook recognized with national award

Stephanie Sheley is a cook at Holmen High School, located north of La Crosse.
Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 9.28.04 AM

A western Wisconsin school cook has received a national award for going above and beyond for her students.

Stephanie Sheley, who is a cook at Holmen High School, has been named the School Nutrition Association National Employee of the Year. The high school is located just north of La Crosse.

According to the SNA, Sheley has been "instrumental in designing the school's premium grab-n-go salads."

"Offering everything from Chicken Bacon Ranch salad to Cranberry Walnut Blue Cheese salad, she’s raised the bar on typical school cafeteria menus. The salad bar she designed for the high school rivals any restaurant in the area," the announcement adds.

"Parents frequently tell school employees how much their students love it."

But as the SNA notes, her contribution goes beyond her cooking, with her "infectious personality" a big hit with students, with Sheley always seeing the longest line at lunch because students want to see her.

"She also makes it a point to know each of the 1,200 students' names, creating positive relationships with so many by doing little things to make them feel special," it adds.

Sheley started her career as a substitute teacher and found a love for nutrition, outside of just making a healthy meal.

“You gotta stay positive. You gotta surround yourself by amazing people who are gonna lift you up,” Sheley told WCCO. “Be kind to everybody. Everybody has a story to tell and everybody’s going through difficulties. So, just be kind to everybody.”

As part of winning the award, Sheley will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando to be recognized at a national conference in July.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 9.28.04 AM
Minnesota Life

Wisconsin school cook recognized with national award

Stephanie Sheley is a cook at Holmen High School, located north of La Crosse.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 8.41.55 AM
WI News

Judge to unseal criminal complaint in murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The unsealed documents will be available late Friday or Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 7.09.33 AM
MN News

Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Discipline for 13 Missouri students after hazing left Minnesotan with brain damage

University sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 6.57.01 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus, then dies in second crash

It happened in Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner pleads guilty to setting fire to his St. Cloud bar

The Press Bar and Parlor burned down in February 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 3.21.36 PM
MN News

Police release bodycam after Daunte Wright's mom says officer 'grabbed' her

Brooklyn Center police say they were investigating a homicide when Katie Wright began filming officers.

James Blue
MN News

Driver that crashed and killed Motzko, Schuneman sentenced to prison

James Blue was twice over the legal limit and was going as fast as 99 mph seconds before the crash last year.

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Union: Workers on Vikings development allege widespread wage theft

Labor organizers say the claims are being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
MN Food & Drink

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

A GoFundMe has been set up to fight the lawsuit against the two Minnesota locations.

Related

School students raising hands.
MN News

10 Minnesota schools recognized with national 'Blue Ribbon' awards

The 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools were announced Friday.

Edina Green Machine
Minnesota Life

Team of Edina students become first MN winners of national robotics award

The team from Edina High School came away with top honors on Saturday.

Minnesota Life

School holds signing day ceremony to recognize future teachers

It's the first known school in Minnesota to recognize teachers this way.

Minnesota Life

A reminder of the rules for driving near school buses

Most Minnesota students returned to school on Tuesday.

St. Paul park photo
Minnesota Life

St. Paul tops Minneapolis, both top 5 overall parks systems in US

St. Paul ranked second overall, while Minneapolis came in fifth, according to the latest rankings by the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

ambulance
MN News

3 Minnesotans found dead after crash in western Wisconsin

One of the victims was the founder of the Twin Cities Recovery Project.

Screen Shot 2020-03-25 at 10.18.25 AM
Minnesota Life

Cancellation of popular plant sale leaves school down $450,000

It's asking for donations to make up for the loss.

Screen Shot 2019-08-02 at 9.45.25 AM
Minnesota Life

Wisconsin farm uses corn maze to send a vital message

The maze in Menomonie features the suicide lifeline number.