Wisconsin school cook recognized with national award

School District of Holmen

A western Wisconsin school cook has received a national award for going above and beyond for her students.

Stephanie Sheley, who is a cook at Holmen High School, has been named the School Nutrition Association National Employee of the Year. The high school is located just north of La Crosse.

According to the SNA, Sheley has been "instrumental in designing the school's premium grab-n-go salads."

"Offering everything from Chicken Bacon Ranch salad to Cranberry Walnut Blue Cheese salad, she’s raised the bar on typical school cafeteria menus. The salad bar she designed for the high school rivals any restaurant in the area," the announcement adds.

"Parents frequently tell school employees how much their students love it."

But as the SNA notes, her contribution goes beyond her cooking, with her "infectious personality" a big hit with students, with Sheley always seeing the longest line at lunch because students want to see her.

"She also makes it a point to know each of the 1,200 students' names, creating positive relationships with so many by doing little things to make them feel special," it adds.

Sheley started her career as a substitute teacher and found a love for nutrition, outside of just making a healthy meal.

“You gotta stay positive. You gotta surround yourself by amazing people who are gonna lift you up,” Sheley told WCCO. “Be kind to everybody. Everybody has a story to tell and everybody’s going through difficulties. So, just be kind to everybody.”

As part of winning the award, Sheley will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Orlando to be recognized at a national conference in July.