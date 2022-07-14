Skip to main content
Wisconsin State Fair's new foods include gummy bear brat, edible bugs

Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair will always live in the shadow of its bigger, better neighbor to the west in Minnesota, but that's not stopping it from trying to stand out from the crowd.

While the Minnesota State Fair's new foods list released this week featured a selection of dishes ranging from the typical to the intriguing, some of the new foods on Wisconsin's list are a little out there.

Take the simple bratwurst, for example. Nothing to remarkable there, except when you infuse it – and serve it with a garnish of – gummy bears. 

"Bratwurst infused with a sprinkling of colorful gummy bears served on a bun, then topped with a honey mustard drizzle and gummy bear garnish for a sweet and savory combination," is the description for the menu item at Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill.

That's a crime against gastronomy, surely, the next two examples feature ingredients we'll probably start seeing a lot more of in the wake of future climate change-induced food shortages.

There's not one, but two new foods that feature insects as ingredients at this year's Wisconsin State Fair.

The Exotic Meat Grill is serving an "Arctic Bug Blast Slush" that features raspberry slush topped with whipped cream "and a sprinkling of edible bugs, including a Scorpion," the listing notes.

"Yes, they are real. Stay Cool, Eat Bugs!" it adds.

Not enough for you? Then head over to All Things Jerky when you can pick up a chocolate-coated apple that's finished off with edible June bugs, crickets, worms, and ants – all served on a stick.

It's called "The Bug Apple," which ... well ... that's a great name.

The rest of the new foods list from Wisconsin is a little more what you'd expect at a State Fair. You can find the full list here.

This year's Wisconsin State Fair will be held from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 14 in West Allis, on the outskirts of Milwaukee.

Here's a refresher of the 38 new foods added to the Minnesota State Fair's menu this year.

Minnesota State Fair 2022 New Foods

Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli.At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

All Quacked Up!

Fried, farm-fresh duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault atop shaved smoked ham, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and spinach, served open-face on toasted sourdough bread with paprika aioli.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

1 / 38

Next Up

Related

