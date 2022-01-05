Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

A new restaurant modeled after the classic Wisconsin supper club has opened in South Minneapolis.

Creekside Supper Club and Lounge opened in late December at 4820 Chicago Ave. S. It's in the former home of Pepitos Mexican Restaurant and El Burrito Mercado, and is next to the Parkway Theater.

The cozy restaurant (there's a fireplace in the dining room) has classic supper club dishes on the menu, including prime rib, steak, fried fish and popovers, as well as classic cocktails and other goodies. Grant Halsne is the head chef.

The concept is from Ward Johnson and Eddie Landenberger, who own the Parkway Theater and the adjoining restaurant space that's now Creekside, as well as Eli Wollenzien, who is the owner/chef at Red Sauce Rebellion and Coalition in Excelsior, Axios reported.

Johnson told the Business Journal their goal has been to turn the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue into an entertainment hub where people can hang out for the whole night.

He told the Star Tribune they wanted to design a restaurant that felt familiar and welcoming — like it had been there for years and isn't a trendy new spot.

Creekside is among a few supper clubs that have opened or are slated to open in the Twin Cities. Mr. Paul's Supper Club, featuring New Orleans cuisine and a supper club vibe, recently opened in Edina. The Apostle Supper Club, with a tiki bar, is scheduled to open in St. Paul this year.