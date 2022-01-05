Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

Creekside Supper Club and Lounge, Facebook

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

A new restaurant modeled after the classic Wisconsin supper club has opened in South Minneapolis.

Creekside Supper Club and Lounge opened in late December at 4820 Chicago Ave. S. It's in the former home of Pepitos Mexican Restaurant and El Burrito Mercado, and is next to the Parkway Theater. 

The cozy restaurant (there's a fireplace in the dining room) has classic supper club dishes on the menu, including prime rib, steak, fried fish and popovers, as well as classic cocktails and other goodies. Grant Halsne is the head chef. 

The concept is from Ward Johnson and Eddie Landenberger, who own the Parkway Theater and the adjoining restaurant space that's now Creekside, as well as Eli Wollenzien, who is the owner/chef at Red Sauce Rebellion and Coalition in Excelsior, Axios reported

Johnson told the Business Journal their goal has been to turn the corner of 48th Street and Chicago Avenue into an entertainment hub where people can hang out for the whole night. 

He told the Star Tribune they wanted to design a restaurant that felt familiar and welcoming — like it had been there for years and isn't a trendy new spot. 

Creekside is among a few supper clubs that have opened or are slated to open in the Twin Cities. Mr. Paul's Supper Club, featuring New Orleans cuisine and a supper club vibe, recently opened in Edina. The Apostle Supper Club, with a tiki bar, is scheduled to open in St. Paul this year.

Next Up

creekside supper club
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin-style supper club opens in Minneapolis

It's among a few supper club-style restaurants that have opened or are in the works.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen undergoes emergency surgery

She's recovering and will not coach Thursday against Rutgers.

Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 8.44.19 AM
MN Vikings

For $300, Antonio Brown has advice for the Minnesota Vikings

A group of Vikings fans paid Brown to do a Cameo appearance.

mndot snow
MN News

High winds, blowing snow create dangerous conditions on MN roads

High winds are blowing newly fallen snow around, reducing visibility on the roadways.

modist brewing company
MN Food & Drink

Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

aitkin co republicans post
MN News

Spotlight on MN Republicans group over Jan. 6 'candlelight vigil' post

A group member took responsibility for the now-deleted post, saying it was a mistake.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

MN opening 3 new community COVID testing sites

The state will also send more at-home tests to schools and community groups.

Jim Hagedorn
MN Coronavirus

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is being treated at Mayo Clinic at the request of his doctors.

Related

gasthof
MN Food & Drink

Gasthof's building in Northeast Minneapolis is for sale

The restaurant opened in 1992 and has been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

sidecar drink
MN Food & Drink

Sidecar — Town Hall's new cocktail lounge — is officially open in Minneapolis

It's the fifth Town Hall location, but the first to focus on cocktails.

Chili Butter Prawns - Mr. Paul’s Supper Club - Edina
MN Food & Drink

New Orleans-inspired supper club opening in Edina this fall

Chef Tommy Begnaud of Butcher and the Boar was inspired by his Louisiana roots for this new restaurant.

sea salt
MN Food & Drink

Sea Salt Eatery will open Friday – but things will be different

The restaurant near Minnehaha Falls announced its plans to open for takeout.

gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Chef Gavin Kaysen will create 2 restaurants at new Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis

The restaurants will debut in 2022, when the building opens.

20201107_vivir-1151-Edit
MN Food & Drink

Photos: ViV!R, Minneapolis' new Mexican cafe and shop, is now open

The team behind the acclaimed Popol Vuh have opened the cafe in the same space.

betty danger's
MN Food & Drink

Betty Danger's Country Club set to go on sale for $5.2 million

The Minneapolis restaurant will go on the market this week.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 2.08.17 PM
MN Food & Drink

There's no place like The Gnome: St. Paul restaurant opens this summer

A new restaurant will also occupy the former Blackbird space in Minneapolis.