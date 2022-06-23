Skip to main content
Wisconsin's favorite sandwich is a... beer brat

Is that even considered a sandwich?

Shutterstock

A poll was recently done to find each state's favorite sandwich, and Wisconsin might be failing the assignment.

Reader's Digest says America's Dairyland prefers a beer brat for their "sandwich" of choice. Calling a hot dog in a bun a sandwich has been heavily debated by some, and out of all the creations that could exist between bread, a brat on a bun was decided to be the Badger State's choice.

The poll was determined in a collaboration with Reader's Digest and Taste of Home, asking readers to find "the 50 greatest ways to fill two slices of bread."

As for Minnesota, it's a walleye sandwich. The fried fish also includes crisp lettuce, tangy tartar sauce and lemon wedges to dress it up. Pretty fitting for the Land of 10,000 Lakes. 

Some other odd choices include Arizona's fry bread tacos — but are tacos even considered a sandwich? 

Wisconsin isn't the only one to consider a hot dog-style food item as a sandwich: Rhode Island has something called a "hot weiner." According to Reader's Digest, a hot wiener is "much less processed" than a regular hot dog and the buns are also a tad sweeter. They're served with mustard, meat sauce, onion and celery salt. 

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a sandwich as "two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between," and "one slice of bread covered with food." So technically by that definition, a hot dog could be considered a sandwich. But that's just one source's opinion, not a hard fact. 

To see a full list of America's favorite "sandwiches," click here.

