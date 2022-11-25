With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals
As shoppers prepared to make their Black Friday purchases, Target revealed the details of its Cyber Monday sale.
The two-day sale will run Sunday and Monday on Target.com and the Target app, starting a day after Target's Black Friday week discounts end.
Here's a look at some of the deals:
- Buy two, get one free on select board games.
- Up to 50% off kids clothing.
- 30% off matching family sleepwear, and select seasonal home decor.
- Up to 40% off bedding and bath.
- $200 off TCL 43-inch Roku TV, priced at $149.99.
- Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $149.99 ($200 off), Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $99.99 ($100 off).
- $50 off plus a $50 gift card when you buy an Xbox Series S Console.
There are also deals that will be available on Cyber Monday only, which includes:
- 40% off playsets
- Extra 15% off small kitchen appliances including Kitchen Aid, Ninja, Keurig, and Cuisinart.
- 25% off all beauty and cosmetics.
- Spend $100 on certain prepaid gift cards, get a $15 Target gift card.
While the main sale season will end Monday, Target says people can expect "new deals each week in-store and online throughout December."
Target is offering a price-match guarantee through Christmas Eve, so if an item you bought later drops in price, you can be refunded the difference provided you have a receipt.