With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals

As shoppers prepared to make their Black Friday purchases, Target revealed the details of its Cyber Monday sale.

The two-day sale will run Sunday and Monday on Target.com and the Target app, starting a day after Target's Black Friday week discounts end.

Here's a look at some of the deals:

Buy two, get one free on select board games.

Up to 50% off kids clothing.

30% off matching family sleepwear, and select seasonal home decor.

Up to 40% off bedding and bath.

$200 off TCL 43-inch Roku TV, priced at $149.99.

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $149.99 ($200 off), Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $99.99 ($100 off).

$50 off plus a $50 gift card when you buy an Xbox Series S Console.

There are also deals that will be available on Cyber Monday only, which includes:

40% off playsets

Extra 15% off small kitchen appliances including Kitchen Aid, Ninja, Keurig, and Cuisinart.

25% off all beauty and cosmetics.

Spend $100 on certain prepaid gift cards, get a $15 Target gift card.

While the main sale season will end Monday, Target says people can expect "new deals each week in-store and online throughout December."

Target is offering a price-match guarantee through Christmas Eve, so if an item you bought later drops in price, you can be refunded the difference provided you have a receipt.