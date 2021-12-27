Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
With cast, staff battling COVID, Guthrie cancels remaining 'A Christmas Carol' shows
With cast, staff battling COVID, Guthrie cancels remaining 'A Christmas Carol' shows

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.
Guthrie Theater, YouTube

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

The Guthrie Theater has called off the remaining performances of this year's reimagined A Christmas Carol due to a COVID outbreak.

The Minneapolis theater on Sunday announced it made "the difficult decision" to cancel the remaining performances because of "multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of the Guthrie cast and staff." 

At the time of the announcement only three A Christmas Carol shows remained on the calendar: one at 7 p.m. Sunday, followed by matinee and evening performances Monday. Anyone who had tickets for any of those shows will be refunded.

The theater said it made the last-minute decision "to safeguard the health of our artists, staff and audiences." 

The return of A Christmas Carol marked a welcome turning point for Twin Cities theater fans. The show — a holiday favorite — was the first to take to the Wurtele Thrust Stage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guthrie reopened to the public in July after more than a year in the dark, with shows beginning in October.

But the very first A Christmas Carol date this year was marred by an audience member's blaring, racist rant. Her remarks began just as the lights began to dim for the show's 2021 premiere, and lasted more than 30 minutes. You can watch the viral video of the incident here.

The Guthrie Theater's leaders later apologized for not stepping in quicker to remove the audience member and condemn her remarks.

