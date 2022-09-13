Wolf reported to be acting abnormally near Voyageurs National Park

A wolf spotted repeatedly in recent days near the Ash River is prompting experts to remind visitors not to approach, or attempt to feed, wild animals.

The wolf is exhibiting some abnormal behaviors and has been spotted five times in the past four days, according to the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

"The wolf is showing little-to-no fear of people and some have tried to scare it off the road with no success," the organization wrote Tuesday, adding the wolf is not acting aggressive but its indifference towards people over a span of several days is abnormal.

"If you see the wolf, do not approach it, attempt to feed it, or anything else like that," the organization continued. "Just let it be a wolf."

The risk of wolves and other wildlife becoming habituated to humans remains a cause for concern on the North Shore and elsewhere.

According to the International Wolf Center, wolves who approach the roadways are sometimes seeking food handouts from cars.

Earlier this year, reports of visitors feeding wolves donuts near the Sawbill Trail led to the closure of a camping area in the Superior National Forest.