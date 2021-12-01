Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case in St. Paul

The Woodfired Cantina at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul has closed for good after about a year.

Chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram of Purpose Driven Restaurants told Bring Me The News on Wednesday they plan to focus on expanding their Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome and coming-soon The Apostle Supper Club concepts.

"Closing Woodfired came at the perfect time, as Keg and Case came to us with a need for more seating for the food hall and a space to provide entertainment. Our Woodfired space provided a perfect space for Keg and Case to expand their programming, we were happy to donate the space back to the market," Ingram said, calling it an "amazing ride at Keg and Case."

Ingram and his team opened a second Hope Breakfast Bar location in St. Louis Park on Sunday, Nov. 28. The other location is in St. Paul, not far from The Gnome.

"We have some new restaurants opening in 2022," Ingram told Bring Me The News, including The Apostle Supper Club, a supper club and tiki bar that will be "right across" from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Purpose Driven Restaurants donates a portion of profits to charity.