Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case as restaurateur focuses on other concepts
Publish date:

Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case as restaurateur focuses on other concepts

The restaurant space will be used for more seating at the popular St. Paul food hall.
Author:

Woodfired Cantina, Facebook

The restaurant space will be used for more seating at the popular St. Paul food hall.

The Woodfired Cantina at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul has closed for good after about a year

Chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram of Purpose Driven Restaurants told Bring Me The News on Wednesday they plan to focus on expanding their Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome and coming-soon The Apostle Supper Club concepts. 

"Closing Woodfired came at the perfect time, as Keg and Case came to us with a need for more seating for the food hall and a space to provide entertainment. Our Woodfired space provided a perfect space for Keg and Case to expand their programming, we were happy to donate the space back to the market," Ingram said, calling it an "amazing ride at Keg and Case."

Ingram and his team opened a second Hope Breakfast Bar location in St. Louis Park on Sunday, Nov. 28. The other location is in St. Paul, not far from The Gnome. 

"We have some new restaurants opening in 2022," Ingram told Bring Me The News, including The Apostle Supper Club, a supper club and tiki bar that will be "right across" from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

Purpose Driven Restaurants donates a portion of profits to charity.

Next Up

brian ingram
MN Food & Drink

Woodfired Cantina closes at Keg and Case in St. Paul

Restaurateur Brian Ingram is focusing on growing his other concepts.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.

giant bear
Minnesota Life

Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Guilty plea from man who stockpiled guns, equipment to make bombs, drugs

Prosecutors say he had multiple guns, items to make weapons and pipe bombs, and lab equipment to make drugs.

minnesota state fair - snelling entrance
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair 2022 tickets go on sale at discounted price

These early tickets are $3 cheaper.

polaris Ranger XP Kinetic
MN Shopping

Here is Polaris' new electric Ranger off-road vehicle

The Minnesota-based company unveiled the electric UTV on Wednesday.

MNWOSO_Aurora
MN Sports

MN women's soccer team narrows name, logo options to final 3

The winning nickname and logo will be announced in January.

highway 53 bus crash helicopter
MN News

Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

The four kids on the bus were not hurt.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild blasted the last-place Coyotes.

Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Late-tip in helps Gophers pass first big test, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail Co. home

The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.

Biden Minnesota visit stream screengrab - 11.30.31
MN News

What Biden said during his visit to Minnesota Tuesday

The president spoke at Dakota County Technical College.

Related

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

4 new food vendors opening at Keg and Case in St. Paul

A build-your-own pasta shop and a juice bar are among the new options at the food hall and market.

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

Elotes Woodfired Cantina to open at Keg and Case next week

Elotes Woodfired Cantina, a project from chefs Justin Sutherland and Brian and Sarah Ingram, opens Sept. 10

keg and case market
MN Food & Drink

Mexican street food will replace In Bloom in St. Paul

Elotes is set to open later this summer.

Screen Shot 2021-04-29 at 9.13.11 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's Keg and Case to reopen Saturday, adding 7 new food vendors

New rules mean visitors will also be allowed to walk around the building with beers or hard seltzers.

MN Food & Drink

Keg & Case named America's 'Best New Food Hall'

The St. Paul food hall has wowed critics since opening last year.

Screen Shot 2020-05-08 at 2.08.17 PM
MN Food & Drink

There's no place like The Gnome: St. Paul restaurant opens this summer

A new restaurant will also occupy the former Blackbird space in Minneapolis.

billy's on grand
MN Food & Drink

Coronavirus: Billy's on Grand will close for winter

The restaurant is among a growing list of eateries to close for the winter months.

robbery
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul restaurateur's businesses burglarized a 6th time

The owner of The Gnome and Hope Breakfast Bar is asking politicians to help St. Paul business owners.