Wrecktangle Pizza opens its flagship location at Lyn-Lake

Wrecktangle Pizza — a Minneapolis food hall favorite — now has a place of its own.

The Detroit-style pizzeria opened Thursday afternoon at the corner of Lyndale and Lake Street.

Breanna Evans and her life-partner, chef Jeffrey Rogers, co-own Wrecktangle alongside Rogers' brother, Alex Rogers.

On opening day, Evans chatted with Bring Me The News about plans for Wrecktangle's flagship location.

On the menu

The menu features a range of six-slice, rectangular pies, with names like "Sotalicioius", "Shredder," and "Betty White."

The "Sotalicious" is made with beef casserole, cheddar jack cheese, tater tots, poblano crema, chives and pickles.

Food offerings also include classic pizzas — such as supreme and veggie lovers — and an array of starters and salads.

Gabriel Campaña-Blatti serves as Wrecktangle Pizza's bar manager — Campaña-Blatti previously worked behind the bar at Constantine in Hotel Ivy, where the Wrecktangle team first met and joined forces.

Silver's Market & Deli

Wrecktangle's space at 703 West Lake Street will also house Silver's Market & Deli.

The deli is a tribute to the Silver's Grocery; a no-longer-standing store in Hibbing run by Jeff and Alex Rodgers' great-grandparents, who immigrated from Italy.

Silver's Market & Deli will serve up "bungles"; a chef's creation, which Evans said is a cross between a bagel and a bun.

The deli will prepare bungles like a traditional bagel shop with a wide selection of whipped cream cheeses and sandwiches on the menu.

A food hall favorite

Wrecktangle Pizza opened in the North Loop Galley in 2019 and quickly became a local favorite.

During the pandemic, Evans said pop-up events at friend's restaurants helped them stay afloat until they opened in the Market at Malcolm Yards last year.

They'll continue running their beloved food hall locations in addition to the new place, she said.

As for Lyn-Lake, Evans said it's the perfect place for Wrecktangle Pizza to put down roots in their home community.

"It's truly and honestly our home base," she said. "It's our favorite corner in the whole city."