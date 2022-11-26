Yes, that's MN native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial

Aaron Rodgers, Patric Mahomes and Chris Paul are the usual celebrities in State Farm commercials, but the rising star of Jenny Taft has landed her in one of the insurance giant's commercials.

The Edina native, who previously worked in the Twin Cities as a sideline reporter and host at FOX/Bally Sports North, is featured with FOX announcer Gus Johnson and "Jake from State Farm" in the commercial.

"Jake from State Farm, I really want that personal price plan, so here's the deal," Taft says, removing nachos from a trombone. "Our crew strategically stashes snacks on game day."

Jake, as he is wont to do, tells Taft that she doesn't have to get that personal.

Johnson then enters the scene and asks Taft for peanuts. She grabs them from the trombone, passes them to Johnson and offers Jake some nachos. That's it. Commercial over.

Taft, who got her broadcasting credentials and played lacrosse at Boston University, got her TV career started as at FOX Sports North in 2011. She was hired at FS1 in 2013 and took over as moderator for "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in 2018.

She's the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 college football broadcast, which features Johnson on play-by-play and analyst Joel Klatt. Taft was not working the Michigan-Ohio State game Saturday because she's covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Here's the commercial.