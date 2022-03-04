New Four Seasons Hotel in Mpls. now taking reservations

The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel in Minneapolis is now accepting reservations.

The 222-room luxury hotel will open to guests June 1, according to a news release, with interested travelers (or hey, even locals looking for a spendy staycation) able to place reservations as of this week. The hotel, located at the corner of Hennepin and Washington Avenues (where the big, usually empty parking lot next to the Central Library used to be) boasts:

"Unobstructed Mississippi River and skyline views"

What is said to be the largest pool deck in Minneapolis, with heated bar and fire table (open year-around on the fourth floor)

A bar and grill on said pool deck, featuring a menu from Executive Chef Martín Morelli

An urban spa "sanctuary"

A signature bar and restaurant from award-winning local Chef Gavin Kaysen

Guests rooms and suites (including the 2,200-square-foot Presidential Suite)

The hotel is actually part of the RBC Gateway project from developer United Properties (owned by Pohlad Companies. one-time owners of Bring Me The News). The 37-story mixed-use tower will also serve as the headquarters for RBC Wealth Management, has 34 private residences for purchase atop the hotel, and will house five Pohlad Companies businesses.

It will also be home to a restaurant and a cafe conceived by James Beard Award-winning Minneapolis chef Gavin Kaysen (Spoon & Stable, Demi), which are expected to open this summer.

The Four Seasons claims to be the first and only 5-star hotel in Minneapolis. (Forbes Travel Guide hasn't given 5 star to any other hotel in the city, but the Five Star Alliance lists six 5-star hotels, so, it maybe depends who you ask?)



Rates for rooms at the hotel were $350 per night on the low end for a skyline-view room (and that was for a few weekdays in September) to $800-plus for non-presidential suites.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters