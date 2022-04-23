Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is caring for a young otter after a dog found it stranded in the St. Croix River – and rescued it.

WRC, a wildlife hospital based in Roseville, posted on Facebook Wednesday that it had taken in the otter after a goldendoodle found it while swimming in the river.

"Everyone give a shout-out to Gus, the wonderful goldendoodle who, while swimming in the St. Croix River, came across this tiny young River Otter and rescued it," the WRC said.

The otter had been separated from its den and mother and wouldn’t be able to survive on its own, WRC said in the post.

“We were quite concerned the first 36 hours - he was cold to the touch at admit and we didn't know if he'd aspirated water, which could result in pneumonia,” the post read.

The center noted that the otter was placed in critical care while they watched for signs of pneumonia, but since then the otter has "turned the corner."