Zac Brown Band's tour coming to Minnesota State Fair

The Grammy award-winning country music group Zac Brown Band will perform at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this summer.

Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour will stop at the Minnesota State Fair at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. Robert Randolph Band, a renowned pedal steel guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, will also perform.

It's the first confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

Tickets, which are priced at $75, $96, $106 and $194 for VIP, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

You can get tickets through Etix online here or by calling 800-514-3849. The State Fair box office is not currently open for in-person sales.