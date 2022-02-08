Skip to main content
Zac Brown Band's tour coming to Minnesota State Fair this summer

The Grammy award-winning country music group Zac Brown Band will perform at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this summer. 

Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour will stop at the Minnesota State Fair at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. Robert Randolph Band, a renowned pedal steel guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, will also perform. 

Tickets, which are priced at $75, $96, $106 and $194 for VIP, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. 

You can get tickets through Etix online here or by calling 800-514-3849. The State Fair box office is not currently open for in-person sales. 

